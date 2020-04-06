ENGLEWOOD — The coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic is even affecting the repaving of the Winchester Boulevard North corridor.
The message of the flashing signals for the Winchester project changed again. They are now alerting motorists to expect the repaving to switch from nighttime to daytime hours.
The message, however, may be a bit premature.
"Due to COVID-19, the traffic levels have dropped significantly, indicating daytime work may be allowed," Sarasota County spokesman Drew Winchester said. "The county is still in negotiations with the contractor, and they should not have changed the sign at this time."
Even though the sign warns motorists to be ready for daytime lane closures starting April 6, there were none that day. Motorists rolled over the uneven, half-finished lanes of traffic all day Monday, without any closures, or paving work.
The contractor has been making steady progress repaving the southbound lane of the road, and has paved patches of the northbound lane. Those patched areas are where workers had to fix the road base.
The fresh asphalt along the roadway is lower than the existing roadway. The contractor will be adding an additional coat of fresh asphalt along the corridor when it nears completion, Winchester said.
The $3.9-million contract with the county calls for the repaving to be substantially completed in 60 days and another 30 days to finalize the project — barring any changes to the project or delays due to any unfavorable conditions, including inclement weather, that require additional time to complete the repaving.
The county expects the contractor to be substantially complete with the project by May 25, Memorial Day.
The repaving project has had more turns in the road than the actual turns in the road.
In December 2019, two flashing alert signs at Winchester North first announced to motorists that repaving was just over the horizon, promising a start on Jan. 27. Then the date changed to months later on March 2, then to March 9 and finally on March 16. Construction started the following evening on St. Partrick's Day.
The county originally expected the repaving to be completed by late April, but the cold snap in March earned Preferred Materials additional days to complete its contract.
Charlotte County's four-lane share of the Winchester North extends from the county line south to South McCall Road (State Road 776). Charlotte repaved four lanes in August 2017. Charlotte also completed and opened the southern portion of Winchester from South McCall to Placida Road in 2017.
