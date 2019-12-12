The winners have been announced for the fifth-annual Fish ‘N for Heroes Chili Cook-Off, held Dec. 7 at Pioneer Park in Englewood.
The first-place winner was Jersey Jim, who won $300. Second place went to RC Crazy with $200. Third place was Commadre’s Resturant, with $100. The Englewood Area Fire Control District won fourth place, but also took home the Best In Show Award, each with a $50 prize. All prize-winning teams received a plaque.
The Chili Cookoff is the major fundraiser for Fish ‘N for Heroes-Wounded Warriors, a local nonprofit that takes disabled veterans on free charter fishing trips. For more information about the organization, contact Jim O’Brien at 941-473-2150.
