The Engelwood Area Fire Control District won the coveted Best in Show Award at the fifth-annual Fish ‘N for Heroes Chili Cook-Off on Saturday on Englewood’s West Dearborn Street. Pictured are, from left, Battalion Chief Ray Reese, Lt. Shane Williams, Lt. Terry Miller, Firefighter Jason Franklin, Firefighter Matthew Wickwire and Firefighter Dino Fanti.

The winners have been announced for the fifth-annual Fish ‘N for Heroes Chili Cook-Off, held Dec. 7 at Pioneer Park in Englewood.

The first-place winner was Jersey Jim, who won $300. Second place went to RC Crazy with $200. Third place was Commadre’s Resturant, with $100. The Englewood Area Fire Control District won fourth place, but also took home the Best In Show Award, each with a $50 prize. All prize-winning teams received a plaque.

The Chili Cookoff is the major fundraiser for Fish ‘N for Heroes-Wounded Warriors, a local nonprofit that takes disabled veterans on free charter fishing trips. For more information about the organization, contact Jim O’Brien at 941-473-2150.

