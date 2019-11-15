Wiseguys Barbershops welcomed veterans recently at the shop and gave them free haircuts to thank them for their service. The shop, at 12717 Gulfstream Blvd., Englewood, also sponsored the beard contest for the recent Pioneer Days Reboot. More than 15 bearded men participated in the contest.

