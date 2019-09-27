Police lights
ENGLEWOOD — A 63-year-old woman died after jumping the curb and striking a pole at the San Casa Drive-State Road 776 intersection Thursday afternoon.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Betty Ann Mitchell was driving west on SR 776 in the outside lane, toward the San Casa intersection when she drove her 2006 Toyota Camary over the curb and struck a concrete pole, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. She was wearing a seat belt.

Mitchell was transported to Bayfront Hospital where she was pronounced dead, reports stated.

