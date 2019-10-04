PORT CHARLOTTE — Deputies from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said they spent hours searching for a woman who hid in the ceiling of Big Lots Thursday night.
The woman, later identified as Kristina Perkins, 37, from North Fort Myers, was trying to evade shoplifting charges, involving candy, toys and makeup totaling $58.67, according to information from CCSO.
Deputies responded to Big Lots, 1825 Tamiami Trail around 7:30 p.m., after the manager called to report the woman was in the store for several hours and had entered the women’s restroom with a cart full of merchandise.
According to deputies, the manager had attempted to enter the restroom to check on Perkins, but several garbage cans were barricading the door.
The manager told Perkins law enforcement was on their way. She didn’t exit, however, so the manager got into the bathroom and saw several tiles missing from the ceiling.
Perkins, however, wasn’t there.
When deputies arrived, they removed ceiling tiles and saw her several times in the rafters. She disregarded their commands to give up, and moved to other spots in the ceiling.
Deputies called Charlotte County Fire & EMS to help with the situation—they used 24-foot ladders and a thermal imaging system to flush her out.
Big Lots was evacuated due to the danger of Perkins falling through the ceiling, according to a sheriff’s report.
According to a report from Charlotte County Fire & EMS, responders also searched the roof for Perkins but didn’t find her. Holes were cut into AC ducts to confirm she wasn’t hiding there. Deputies requested a scissor lift, which took an hour to arrive.
The search ultimately proved unsuccessful, and Charlotte County Fire & EMS crews turned it back over to deputies.
According to deputies, Perkins’s bag was found during the search and contained three syringes and a spoon with white residue that tested positive for morphine.
Deputies discontinued their search at 12:20 a.m., but one of them remained concealed in the store. More than an hour later at 1:40 a.m., Perkins crawled from the ceiling and climbed down a stack of shelves.
According to a sheriff’s report, when she came in contact with the supervising deputy, without being questioned, she said, “I ran because I was scared! I have a warrant in Sarasota for my kid.”
Records from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office show Perkins has a warrant for a family offense, dated August 28 of this year.
After the deputy handcuffed Perkins, she began to act like she couldn’t walk, sit up, or stand, the sheriff’s report said, so Fire & EMS crews returned and took her to Bayfront Health Port Charlotte. She was treated and released to the Charlotte County Jail Friday. She was arrested and charged with felony criminal mischief, petit theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a merchant, and resisting law enforcement without violence. She is being held on $25,500 bond.
Deputies checked Perkins prior criminal history, and saw she has four prior theft charges.
Big Lots experienced significant damage to the ceiling, duct work and drywall but has reopened for business.
The incident is expected to amount to $1,000 in lost business, and $5,000 to repair the damage, according to CCSO.
Comment from a Big Lots spokesperson was not immediately available.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.