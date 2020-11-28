This story is part of a Thanksgiving week series recognizing those people who do something special to give back to the community.
Jill Wischhusen wanted to help local students.
The North Port resident knew some children needed school supplies, but then she learned many kids needed other, more basic items.
“They need underwear and socks,” she said. “I was shocked at first, but then it made sense. So many families are barely making it — some are not even able to feed their children, let alone buy them underwear. I decided to try to help as many children as possible.”
Wischhusen enlisted friend Trish Keil to help. They bought 100 Samaritan’s Purse boxes.
“We were so excited we started purchasing stuff in bulk for the boxes, out of our own money,” she said. “Trish and I posted what we were doing on social media and Nextdoor for donations.”
They separated donations by age and gender, and planned to fill each box with the school supplies, socks and underwear.
“There’s still some items we would like to add to the boxes such as books, flash cards, mini Bibles, hygiene items, slippers and a stuffed animal to love,” she said. “We have been overwhelmed so far by all the compassion and love from our community. It really touches our hearts.
“The donors’ stories have been so moving also. A woman lost her husband this year and wanted to honor him by donating a gift card,” Wischhusen said. “I cried when she made her donation.”
On Dec. 18, the blessing boxes will go to the Kiwanis of North Port.
“They will be distributed with the Angel Tree presents,” Wischhusen said. “My goal was to spread joy and bless the children. The mission will be accomplished, but the credit goes to God and the community. We are so blessed to be among the most caring people in the world. I am honored and proud to have met and talked to every single one of these fine men and women. Many have become my friends.”
Wischhusen’s work for children has expanded to other projects in the community.
Blessing first responders
Wischhusen, who is retired, said it bothered her knowing police officers died from COVID-19. She thought she could do more for North Port’s first responders.
“I have a friend who lost her fiancé to the virus,” she said. “The officer was only 36 and in perfect health. It happened within nine days of the first symptoms and he was gone. Too many officers, firemen and EMS workers have passed away this year. These men and woman are on the front lines dealing with everyone.”
Wischhusen said while some are still arguing over freedom, mask-wearing and social distancing, sometimes police, firefighters and emergency technicians go unnoticed as the virus continues to spread.
“These people need to be blessed,” she said. “I started a program called Bless the Blue or Friend a Fireman. The donor donates $35, which pays for a bouquet of goodies with candy for that select firefighter or police officer. The donor not only blessed them with the bouquet, but makes a promise to pray for the fireman or police officer and their family for a full year.”
Wischhusen makes each gift differently and hopes to begin giving them to local first responders before Christmas.
“This program will be ongoing throughout the year,” she said. “Everyone can get a chance to bless our fine men and women who risk it all for us every day. Every month there will be some new officers and firemen selected. My goal is to get them all blessed. There are more than 250 first responders in North Port.”
Pantry boxes
Wischhusen moved here in March. She’s retired from the mortgage banking business.
“I am disabled from an accident and have limitations on what I can do,” she said. “I don’t dwell on my own situations. I am constantly thinking of ways to bless others who are worse off and cheer up as many people (as I can) with an encouraging word or gesture. The world is a sad place right now. We need to be able to lean on each other and encourage each other to change it. God has really been the one lining it all up. When people smile, it’s a blessing.”
Wischhusen says she has more ideas on how to help residents. She wants to find locations for wooden pantry boxes. These boxes could be filled with non-perishables for anyone to give or take a blessing.
“When I saw the line outside of New Hope Church during the early days of the pandemic, I knew there was a problem,” she said. “I knew it was going to get worse. Up to that point, some people didn’t ask for help because they had too much pride. If I can get these boxes built, people can secretly get what they need. The tasteful boxes will be built from monetary donations in memory of a loved one. That loved one’s name will be placed on the box. The boxes can have two donors per box. The boxes will be watched, filled and maintained. This is an awesome program that works in other communities.
“These boxes strategically placed throughout North Port is going to bless so many people,” she said. “I’m looking to start them in January, but need donors and locations. I’m hoping they will be a tremendous help to our community.”
For more information, email Jill Wischhusen at Jillwish2@gmail.com
