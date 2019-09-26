ENGLEWOOD — Karen Allen learned that not everyone should take a spontaneous boat trip with an experienced captain.
Karen Allen encountered a few errors on a trip last week that landed the 74-year-old in slight danger and left frightened.
Here's how it all started: On the way back from picking up her friend Lyn Franklin from the airport, the cab driver told the women they should rent a boat and go for a ride.
"One of the red flags I didn't pick up on until later is when the driver said, 'I know a guy,'" said Allen, an Englewood artist.
Allen and Franklin charted a boat at a local marina. The ladies set out to Cabbage Key with a plan to have a cheeseburger in paradise. It was good.
"On the way back, I'm noticing that the red buoy that's supposed to help guide the boat is not there, but the green one was on the right," Allen said. "The captain had said something like we needed to get over, but we were too close to a sandbar. Then BOOM, we were stuck in about six inches of water. The captain roared the engine, but nothing happened."
They were in Gasparilla Sound, near Boca Grande. The ladies tried helping by shifting their weight to get the boat unstuck. It didn't work.
"I asked the captain if I should get out and push the boat, and he said to put down the ladder and climb down into the water," Allen said. "I tried and tried to push us off the sand bar. I slipped on the mud and went under water. When I came up, the boat had drifted."
Allen was shocked to learn it wasn't the boat that was moving, but she was caught in the fast-moving current. She started to swim back toward the boat.
"I was trying to tie a float together to throw it to Karen," said Franklin, who had stayed aboard with the captain. "I threw it but she was too far away."
Allen said she did her best to swim but the current was so strong she was now much further away from the boat. She couldn't hear Franklin anymore. Allen screamed for help as she believed she entered deeper water.
"As the water flapped in my face, I was coughing," Allen recalled. "I thought, how should I conserve my energy, especially if I have to be here overnight? Then I thought, will sharks come near me? Why don't I see any help and how long does it take for the Coast Guard to respond?"
Allen yelled for help for about an hour until finally she saw tiny dots coming closer to her.
"A few people formed a human chain and grabbed me onto another sandbar," she said. "I really wish I got their names to thank them. We were all so happy they saved me."
The Englewood Area Fire Control District and the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office sent boats to rescue her, and a helicopter was dispatched. There was an ambulance onshore where she was checked out by a paramedic, but she didn't need any medical treatment.
"The problem is we didn't know exactly where we were in the water," Allen said. "Other things we learned through this experience is that I shouldn't have volunteered to get out and help. That's not my job as a guest of the boat. I don't think there was enough life preservers. We should have dropped the anchor when we were stuck. The captain shouldn't have started the engine. I think we will know better next time."
"It really was a crazy experience," Allen said. "I learned a lot of lessons that day."
