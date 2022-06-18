ENGLEWOOD — Kristen Conti's father died Feb. 24.
He served in the National Guard, so she thought she could bury him with military honors at Sarasota National Cemetery.
Gerald Jordan, 82, was a retired heavy equipment operator who lived in Englewood. However, Jordan spent most of his time in the reserves, so he didn't qualify for the national cemetery.
Members of the National Guard were not considered eligible until President Barack Obama changed requirements - but it remained with strict requirements, she said. He hadn't served on active duty long enough, she said.
"So that's when I asked if someone was a World War II and never received the proper burial, were they qualified and I was told, 'oh yes, absolutely.'"
So Conti turned her efforts toward her grandfather, a World War II pilot. And it paid off as she laid him to rest in a military service Thursday.
Growing up, Conti learned about her grandfather Raymond H. Pearson's military service. Although it impacted him greatly throughout his life, Conti said her grandfather's mission was historical.
"My grandfather was a tail gunner," she said. "He was part of the fleet that dropped the atomic bombs on Hiroshima. He was not too proud of it, because the bomb not only killed its targets but civilians, but that was his mission and what he was called to do. He told me about it when I was a kid. It bothered him throughout his life."
Pearson died in 2004 at 84. He and his second wife were both cremated. Conti had her grandfather's ashes.
Conti, 57, called the National Veterans Association and followed the process to bury her grandfather in the Sarasota National Cemetery. However, it quickly became challenging after she couldn't get a copy of Pearson's DD-214 discharge paperwork.
"I remember grandpa saying he was in the Army, but my mom said it was the Air Force," Conti said. "So I was having a hard time getting the paperwork through the National Archives."
Then Conti researched her grandfather's history through the website Ancestry.com. She found his U.S. Army Air Corps paperwork and learned there were no DD-214 papers for those soldiers.
"That was part of the struggle, I was told I couldn't bury my grandfather without that paperwork," she said. "I was told I needed it from the Air Force or the Army, so my grandfather would receive burial with the military honors. I finally found his enlistment card which was the proof I needed through ancestry.com instead of the government."
Conti called MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa and was told she couldn't go through the Air Force for burial approval. Instead she had to get permission from an Army base in Georgia.
Still, Conti was determined to have a ceremony for her grandfather just before her late father's birthday Saturday and Father's Day. She worked for three months finalizing the paperwork and arrangements.
Last week, Conti's grandfather and his late 89-year-old wife, Loretta, who died in 2006, were eligible for burial. On Thursday, Pearson's daughter, Phyllis Jordan and her daughter, Conti, her husband, David and her two best friends Janet Jones and Cathy Monda spent the morning at Sarasota National Cemetery honoring Raymond Pearson.
A bugler was on the hill next to the family. He played taps. Two Army soldiers saluted the urns and then folded the flag and presented it to Conti. She also received a signed memorial certificate from the president. She told the crowd it was still important today to honor her granddad who died so many years ago.
"He was never given the proper burial," she said. "It was humbling. It changed the experience for me. It was something I wanted, but I wasn't grieving. I was present in the moment. It's a granddaughter's love to look at all those dads and grandfathers who served in World War II and made sacrifices for their families. It was awe-inspiring and sobering "
As an Englewood broker and owner of Peacock Premier Properties, Conti meets others needing help with veterans burial.
"I'd like to see the process streamlined, but I know I can help others now," she said. "My grandfather will have a plot in 30 days. The way it's done is the veteran's name is on the front and the spouse on the back. Both of their urns sit in the front so the husband and wife stay together side-by-side even after death."
