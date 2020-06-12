Members of the of General Federation of Women’s Clubs Florida volunteered over 1.2 million hours in 2019, a 50% increase over 2018, and donated more than $3.8 million in grants, scholarships, cash and in-kind donations.
Local clubs did their part in this effort.
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club supported the GFWC president’s Project for Operation Smile by raising more than $5,000 to provide worldwide Smiles Across the Miles. Rotonda members also sew and knit constantly providing more than 400 items for “Smile” and for Healing Art Missions in Dumay, Haiti.
GFWC Woman’s Club of Punta Gorda awarded three $1,000 scholarships to Charlotte High School 2020 Seniors and GFWC Woman’s Club of Port Charlotte celebrated “Christmas in July” with residents at the Douglas Jacobson State Veteran’s Home in Port Charlotte.
These are just some of the many projects the local club members take on throughout the year.
GFWC Florida is a volunteer, nonprofit organization comprised of 193 women’s clubs, junior women’s clubs and juniorette clubs, whose members are dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others. Inclusive and unified in their diversity, the 8,400 GFWC FL members attend to the needs of their communities through hands-on service projects, fundraising, education, leadership and friendship.
In Charlotte County there are three GFWC chapters, the GFWC Woman’s Club of Port Charlotte (Facebook.com/GFWCofPC/), GFWC Punta Gorda Woman’s Club (Facebook.com/puntagordawomansclub/), and the GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club (www.gfwcrotondawest.org).
Visit the websites for meeting times and locations, contacts and more information. Membership is not restricted to specific locations. Members are welcome at any location.
