During the month of August, the 8,400 members of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs in Florida will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Women were not given the right to vote; they fought for it and GFWC clubwomen played a critical role.
Under the leadership of Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Sojourner Truth as well as Florida First Lady May Mann Jennings, who was a GFWC member, suffragists toiled seven long decades until the turning point for women’s rights culminated in the ratification of the 19th Amendment on Aug. 18, 1920.
On Saturday, Aug. 22, Charlotte County’s GFWC Woman’s Club of Port Charlotte, GFWC Punta Gorda Woman’s Club and GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club will join with 45 additional GFWC clubs from Tampa to Naples to commemorate and celebrate the constitutional amendment to enfranchise women.
Inclusive and unified in their diversity, GFWC Florida is a volunteer, nonprofit organization comprised of 193 clubs across the state whose members are dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others in their communities.
For further information and to join, please contact one of the area’s GFWC Woman’s Clubs.
• Port Charlotte, www.facebook.com/GFWCofPC
• Punta Gorda, www.facebook.com/puntagordawomansclub
• Rotonda West, www.gfwcrotondawest.org.
Membership is not restricted by residential area. Members are welcome at any location.
