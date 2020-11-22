This story is part of a Thanksgiving week series that recognizes those people who do something special to give back to the community.
ENGLEWOOD — At 3, Ruth Magee learned a lifelong skill watching her grandmother quilt at the family farmhouse.
Today, the 92-year-old still makes pinwheel quilts for her great-great-grandchildren and fancy ones for weddings and other special occasions. She's also spent 42 years gifting hundreds of quilts to strangers.
Through the Christ Lutheran Church Comfort Quilters group, Magee and 40 others send batches of quilts to the Lutheran World Relief program. The colorful 60-by-80-inch quilts are delivered to families in villages in war-torn countries. On average, 300,000 relief mission quilts are given worldwide annually.
Magee jokes that she wore out countless sewing machines. When she went to visit the old family farm house, she ended up returning to Florida with a car filled with quilting fabric.
When creating a quilt, Magee designs squares. Sometimes they begin in the same pattern, but once they are done, no two are the same. She even collects the scraps, recycling them to soak up extra oil when cooking.
The quilt group meets monthly from 9 a.m. to noon on the first and third Wednesday at Christ Lutheran Church, 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. When the pandemic hit, members stopped meeting, but resumed recently. Now they socially distance, wear masks and don't have a potluck-style snack break. In the past 10 or more members, including snowbirds, came to quilt. The number was smaller when the group reconvened recently for the first time in months. Some members travel from Venice and Port Charlotte to quilt with the group. Others travel much further.
"I'm not a permanent resident yet," said retired 38-year teacher Linda Strychowski, who sends down squares from her Pennsylvania home. "During the pandemic, I asked for anyone who had fabric to drop it off on my porch. I sewed them and sent them down to the church for the quilters. I have been quilting for 37 years. I started when I was pregnant with my daughter."
Member Carol Rice said while the majority of the quilts are shipped out of the country, some stay in the community.
"A couple of years ago, we helped a homeless couple who had a mailbox at the church," she said. "We let them pick out their own quilts during the cold. We helped a woman whose home burned off of Artists Avenue.
"The shawls are blessed by the congregation," Rice said. "Each has a prayer written by a member Dorothy Gramstad. We will give them away to people in need. We can always use more knitters, too."
Rice said there's an ongoing need for yarn to make shawls.
Thanks to the late Betty Rice, Carol's mother-in-law, and Blanche Erickson, both wanted their quilting fabric donated after they died. The group has many different styles of fabric. They also have fabric from a store across the state that went out of business. Members use an area of the fellowship hall for storing the materials, the completed quilts and prayer shawls.
Jeanne Stiffler drives from Port Charlotte to quilt with her friends in the group.
"I'm one of the newer quilters to the group — February will be two years for me," she said. "You don't have to go to the church to be a part of the quilting group. It's a really great group. I love it here."
For more information about the club, email office@christlutheranfleng.org or call 941-447-1989.
