All Tasha Fawcett wants for her 51st birthday is for her Buccaneers to win the Super Bowl before her eyes.
The life-long Buccaneers fan, was surprised when her boyfriend picked up tickets to the Super Bowl at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday.
"Dave kept trying to get tickets and I told him don't even think about it," said Fawcett, of her boyfriend Dave Garafolo. A North Port resident, who grew up in Tampa, Fawcett is getting geared up for the game.
"Dave said it was cheaper to buy three tickets. So I called my younger sister Traci in Georgia and now she's on her way here. We've always been huge Bucs fans."
Going way back
In the late 1970s, Fawcett's aunt had season tickets. As a child, Fawcett watched running back Ricky Bell play. He quickly became her favorite, so much so she'd write him poems.
"Ricky was a partial owner of Popeyes chicken," she said. "I met him twice at meet-and-greets at Popeyes and at the University Mall in Tampa. I gave him my poem and he gave me an autograph.
"When I was 9, my brother and I came home from elementary school and we started prank calling people," she said. "A man answered the phone and said he was Ricky Bell who played for the Bucs. I said, 'oh my god, we love you.' We talked for a few minutes, then he said he had to call his mom in Los Angeles. After that I was even more star-struck."
When Fawcett was in her 20s, her dad was a Hillsborough County deputy. On Sundays, he worked off-duty at the games. He let his daughter in, and she's found a way to go ever since. For the past three years, she's sat in the stands near Bucs Ring of Honor member Jimmie Giles, No. 88, who played from 1978–1986.
"They had so many great players like Lee Roy Selmon and his brother Dewey, Doug Williams was amazing," she said. "I loved the team so much, but they continued to disappoint."
She kept being a fan through all the lean years of the 1980s and '90s. "In 2001, I moved to Georgia. They ended up going to the Super Bowl. I said — that's it, I'm the curse."
On Sunday, Fawcett, who plays bass with the band The Katz, will be cheering on another favorite player, receiver No. 13 Mike Evans.
"He's amazing," she said. "I think the curse has been reversed and we are going to win."
Run it back, Chiefs
Not so fast says Englewood's 2 K's Salon & Spa owner Keri Duff, who grew up in Kansas City. She says it's going to be Patrick Mahomes who leads her Chiefs to a Super Bowl win.
"Mahomes is one of my favorite players. Due to his leadership on the field, and how he makes relationships with the other players, he has made a team that is unstoppable," said Duff, 47.
"I lived in the KC area until I was in my 20s when I moved to Florida. I’ve been a huge fan since I was a little girl, thanks to my family. I have KC Chiefs memorabilia all over.
"But don’t get me wrong, I don’t think we would be where we are without the leadership the team receives from coach (Andy) Reid! Run it back, Chiefs!" she said.
Women on staff
Bucs fan Danielle Sheehan Conrad is proud hers is the only team in the league with two full-time female coaches this year. Maral Javadifar, an assistant strength and conditioning coach and Lori Locust, a defensive line assistant, are both important to the team.
"I've been a fan ever since I was old enough to know what football was," said the 25-year-old, whose favorites are Pro Bowl receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. "I never missed a football game.
"Seeing women on the field is awesome and empowering. Women are a part of football and they are what got us to the Super Bowl. I'm proud of our team for giving them the opportunity to include women in a 'guy's sport.'
Boston's favorite
On Sunday, the bartender at Scotty's Pub in North Port will be wearing her No. 12 Tom Brady that is a custom mashup of a Buccaneers jersey sewed to a Patriots jersey, representing the two teams he has played for.
Everyone calls Jennifer Richard "Boston."
"I work Sundays so we can talk football," said Richard, not trying to disguise her Leominster, Massachusetts, accent. "I go to the Bucs games with my custom jersey and root for my boy Tom Brady. I've been offered $5,000 for the jersey. I refused. I won't give it up for all the money in the world."
KC loyal
Kathy Castle, 61, was born and raised in Kansas City. She was 10 years old when the Chiefs went to their first Super Bowl. She has autographs from players in the 1960s.
"I love our team," said the Englewood resident. "The relationship between Coach Andy Reid and young Patrick Mahomes is special. Without a doubt, Patrick Mahomes may one day replace Tom Brady as the greatest of all time."
Castle says KC will the Vince Lombardi Super Bowl Trophy because "Patrick's sidekicks are explosive."
"Tight end Travis Kelce is strong as a bull, with soft receiving hands, and innate savvy intelligence on field," Williams said. "Nobody is as fast as wide receiver Tyreek Hill with Mecole Hardman who's second fastest. I'm ready for Chris Jones defensive tackle, Tyrann Mathieu safety, and Daniel Sorenson defensive back to go to work. They will all come together under the superb coaching of Andy Reid and with a 37-34 Chiefs win."
