ENGLEWOOD — It’s been a long time since people could hear an internationally celebrated pianist plan an intimate show in Englewood.
The wait ends next week.
Direct from Como, Italy, recording artist and world-class performer Francesco Attesti will perform a special concert at the Lemon Bay Performing Arts Center.
The Rotary Club of Rotonda is sponsoring a night with Attesti from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at the newly renovated theater at Lemon Bay High, 2200 Placida Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 and available online or at the box office if available.
“We are excited about having Francesco come to Englewood, it is a big deal,” Rotary member Linda Stevens said. “From what we hear, he quite a guy, a really good soccer player, a pro bike rider and an acclaimed pianist — with lots of things going on in his life. We hear he’s playing down in Naples after he leaves Englewood.”
Attesti, 47, is originally from Cortona, Italy. He studied piano at Mozarteum University Salzburg, Austria. His albums include “Deeply Mozart,” “Feeling Chopin” and “Virtuoso Sentimento.”
Among some of his accomplishments are playing with the Czech Chamber Philharmonic Orchestra of Prague at the European premiere of “Chiavi in Mano” by the Pulitzer Prize winning composer Yehudi Wyner.
Rotary Club of Rotonda member Bob Melvin said Attesti is doing the concert while on a “working vacation” in Boca Grande.
“Francesco is a friend I met years ago,” Melvin said. “He likes to give back, and he loves our area. He’s played a couple concerts in Boca Grande. He’s going to enjoy the beach with his girlfriend before the concert.”
Attesti performs in internationally concert halls including the Mozarteum of Salzburg, Philharmonie Essen, the International Piano Festival of Warsaw, the Sarajevo Winter Festival, Cambridge University, Leicester University, Columbia University in New York, Denver University in Colorado, and the Conservatory “Giuseppe Verdi” in Milan.
Melvin said he hopes parents and grandparents will bring their middle school and older children to experience the performance.
At 6, Attesti began practicing the piano and gave his first concert at 11, performing a transcription of the “Toccata and Fugue in D minor” by J.S. Bach.
Melvin said Attesti tells the history of compositions and speaks to the audience during the performance.
“He’s a real Renaissance man,” Melvin said. “It’s not every day people experience this kind of cultural experience in Englewood. He’s the best of the best. He practices for hours and plays by ear. He doesn’t read music, he has the songs memorized.
“It’s a big thing to give back and reach the community at this level,” Melvin said.
COVID-19 temporarily set back the Rotary Club of Rotonda’s fundraising efforts in the past two years. The Seafood Festival in Placida was a popular fundraiser, but the property was sold.
Next year, the club hopes to recreate the seafood festival on Dearborn Street in Englewood. They are also planning the annual Texas Hold ‘em Tournament the evening before Super Bowl Sunday at the Hills at Rotonda Golf & Country Club.
“We are hoping to sell out the Lemon Bay Performing Arts Center for the concert,” Stevens said. “We give the money right back to the community.”
The club meets at 7 a.m. Wednesdays at the Rotonda Hills Country Club, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. For more information, visit the club’s social media page.
