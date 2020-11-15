ENGLEWOOD — Tracking pandemic numbers and creating a plan for volunteers to safely lay wreaths on the graves of local soldiers at Lemon Bay Historical Cemetery is Ryan Allain's plan over the next five weeks.
Last year, Allain, who is retired from the Coast Guard, and his wife Jill attended the Wreaths Across America ceremony in Englewood. Afterward, the organizer didn't want to do it in 2020. She gave the leftover wreaths to Allain when he took over and began planning of the Dec. 19 event at the cemetery, 500 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood.
"The first priority is to get signed permission from the caretaker of the cemetery, which is the Englewood Lemon Bay Historical Society to decorate the graves with the wreaths," he said. "This is a weird year with the coronavirus. We need to determine if we are going to have an actual ceremony or if we are just going to lay the wreaths down."
Allain is researching what area groups are doing and how they are handling wreath-laying ceremonies to help with his planning.
"I participated in the Wreaths Across America ceremony at Arlington Ceremony when I lived in Washington, D.C., and knew it was a worthwhile cause when we moved down here. The historic cemetery is a neat one. I wanted to help make sure to continue the Wreaths Across America tradition here."
Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, the mission is to remember, honor and teach through the wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 2,100 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.
In Englewood, there are 273 wreaths to cover the 139 veterans grave sites. However, he still hopes donors will buy wreaths to support the local program, which will also help for next year.
"I'd like for people who want to be a part of Wreaths Across America in Englewood to register to volunteer," he said. "That way they will get updates on the ceremony. I'm going to see how the pandemic is going closer to the date."
Donors and volunteers can go to the website to donate a wreath and updates.
"By using the website, I can keep track of how things are going and send a thank you," he said.
For more information, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/47689 or email Ryan Allain at RAllain85@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.