Pilots Harvey McKinnon, Mike Weeks, Lonn Benson, Andy Schechter and Paddy O'Bryan fly the missing man formation in honor of Gold Star families and veterans during the 2021 Wreaths Across America event at Gulf Pines Memorial Park in Englewood.
Catalina Bakas, co-organizer of Wreaths Across America Day at Gulf Pines Memorial Park in Englewood, shows off photos from the ceremony last December. She is promoting wreath sales for this year's event on Dec. 17.
Todd Helt, of Port Charlotte, performs taps in Gulf Pines Memorial Park as a part of Wreaths Across America. Helt is a graduate of the U.S Military Academy and served in Operation Desert Storm as an Army Airborne ranger. His dog, Charlie, was by his side.
SUN PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON
ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
SUN PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON
Gold Star Families are escorted to the Wreaths Across America ceremony at Gulf Pines Memorial Park on Dec. 18 in Englewood.
ENGLEWOOD — Last year, Catalina Bakas' vision came through as airplanes performed a flyover at Gulf Pines Memorial Park in a special tribute to veterans during the Wreaths Across America ceremony.
"I sure hope to do it again this year," said Bakas, who co-organizes the event in Englewood with Holly Coleman. "Last year, the pilots came and mapped out how they would fly over us. It was really special."
This year, the National Wreaths Across America Day is at noon on Dec. 17. The women are promoting sales of wreaths through the national website for the upcoming local ceremony at Gulf Pines Memorial Park, 2401 Englewood Road in Englewood. Wreaths are $15.
They can be bought in memory of a military member or to honor a living veteran.
Each organizer holds a wreath ceremony on the same day in 1,200 nationwide sites, at sea and abroad, including Arlington National Cemetery. Wreaths are laid at gravesites to remember those who served in the military and in combat.
Along with the flyover, two Lemon Bay High School JROTC cadets performed the 13 folds of the American flag. The Venice Middle School Young Marines took part in the ceremony. Six Gold Star families were presented with flags during the ceremony. After taps was played on a trumpet and then "Amazing Grace" on a bagpipe, veterans, family members and supporters laid wreaths at Gulf Pines Memorial Park.
The ceremony ended with a procession of dozens of motorcycles.
Bakas has several motorcycle clubs lined up this year, but is looking for more to be a part of the ceremony.
"It is such a special day," she said. "We included young people and veterans in the ceremony. We welcome anyone who has never come to a Wreaths Across America ceremony to come and participate."
In December, members of the Rotary Club plan to clean the historic Lemon Bay Cemetery in Englewood before their noon ceremony on Dec. 17. The cemetery at 500 S. Indiana Ave., is Englewood's oldest.
Only 35 wreaths are left for purchase for those needed at the Lemon Bay Cemetery.
For more information on Wreaths Across America for the Gulf Pines location, the ID number on the national website is FLGPMP or call 941-474-2413.
For the Lemon Bay Cemetery, the ID is FLLBHC. Wreaths are purchased online and shipped to the organizers in time for the ceremonies.
