ENGLEWOOD — Last year, Catalina Bakas' vision came through as airplanes performed a flyover at Gulf Pines Memorial Park in a special tribute to veterans during the Wreaths Across America ceremony.

"I sure hope to do it again this year," said Bakas, who co-organizes the event in Englewood with Holly Coleman. "Last year, the pilots came and mapped out how they would fly over us. It was really special."


Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments