By ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Community News Wditor
PLACIDA — How a 49-foot Chris Craft yacht caught fire at a local marina is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.
The Englewood Fire District marine unit responded to a boat fire at 12:39 a.m. Tuesday morning. The fire was fully under control within an hour, according to the district.
Charlotte County Marine 1 and Charlotte County sheriff’s deputies also responded.
“Charlotte County deputies were able to cut some of the lines from the boat so our marine unit could get it out of the way from the other boats at Aqua Marina in Palm Harbor,” said Krista Powell, Englewood Fire District administrative assistant to the chief. “The cause of the fire is still undetermined.”
Investigators are looking for the owner of the boat. Powell said a couple of the boats near the vessel were exposed to high heat.
“None of the other boats were engulfed,” she said. “We were able to use the new fire pump we bought for the boat.”
According to Powell, this is the second boat fire the Englewood marine unit responded to this year.
Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.