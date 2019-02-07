ENGLEWOOD — Marty Geraghty describes himself as a late bloomer. He earned his pilot’s license when he was 67. He gave it up when he was 89, after an upside-down landing on the Intracoastal Waterway.
“I was upside down, and I said, ‘You’ve made it this far, damn it, don’t drown,’” he recalled. “But I was only in about 3 feet of water.”
Now at 100, Geraghty is the oldest member of any neighborhood watch group in Charlotte County. He has been volunteering in the Sandpiper Key Neighborhood Watch for 25 years, patrolling the area one night a month with his daughter, Christine.
“I got to meet a lot of nice people,” he said. “And when I see them coming in at 9 or 10 o’clock, I remind them it’s pretty late. They ought to be in bed, you know?”
There are 215 units in the Sandpiper Key Condominiums, and 20 to 25 families are involved with the neighborhood watch. The volunteers walk the halls to ensure all lights are working, check that all the cars on the property have a placard, and make sure no one is in the pool after dark.
“I never saw it, but someone was supposedly naked in the pool one time,” Geraghty said. “That’s about the only excitement. People don’t bother us. They don’t accost us. In all these years, I’ve never had anybody that gave me a hard time. If you see somebody in here that doesn’t belong, you tell them about it, and they leave usually without any argument.”
He patrols in a golf cart with his daughter and says he plans to keep doing it as long as she can drive.
“We ride around in a golf cart with a red light on it flashing so that everybody driving back and forth around the street knows there’s some kind of security here,” Geraghty said. “We do that early in the evening between 8 and 12.”
Ken and Linda Barich, who coordinate the neighborhood watch, said many condo associations in the county have a neighborhood watch, but theirs is the only one that has Geraghty.
“He’s a treasure,” Linda said. “We are very lucky to have him, and we know it. He gives us experience. He brings a sense of humor. He brings dedication.”
Deputy Louis Henyecz, of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Crime Prevention Unit, regularly meets with neighborhood watch groups to talk with them about any crimes or trends in their communities. He’s known Geraghty about 9 months and said he brings an excitement to the group.
“Just the fact that he’s willing to participate, and on top of that be out at night,” he said. “A lot of people are day people. Once the sun goes down, they want to get in the house and turn on the TV, but not him. He’s willing to get out there and look after everybody.”
Geraghty spends time in the summers on Cape Cod, where he is a founding member of the West Dennis Yacht Club. As its only surviving founder, he has spent the winter writing the club’s 60-year history.
The yacht club threw him a “huge party” for his 100th birthday, but throughout his 90s, Geraghty held a party on Sandpiper Key each year for what he calls his “winter birthday,” catered by himself six months before his actual birthday.
About 150 people attended each year, and he asked the guests to donate to Englewood Helping Hand, a local nonprofit that provides a food bank and other services to the needy.
Last year, the Barichs and other condo owners threw him a party at the Boca Royale Golf & Country Club for his 100th birthday.
“Marty’s a big draw,” said Ken Barich. “He keeps us honest. If we deviate at all, he lets us know. He’s the voice of experience. He’s been doing it a while. We’re still learning basically.”
