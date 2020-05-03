ENGLEWOOD — While it's impossible to completely teach toddlers social distancing, it's working at the Englewood SKY Academy heroes daycare program.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit after spring break, the YMCA opened its doors for childcare to first responders and essential workers. The nonprofit also offers meals and snacks for kids.
"We have nine kids in a room," said Brian Nason, vice president of child development. "We take their temperatures. We ask that when the parents come to pick their children up they don't come inside; we bring the children to them. We're practicing social distancing as much as we can with the children.
"The kids sometimes don't understand why they can't hug each other the way they did before spring break," he said. "We separate them into small groups to play on the playground. It's not one giant group anymore. We practice hand washing all day long. We do everything we can to make sure the children are safe."
For school-age children, there's two and a half hours of school work and online schooling and tutoring. Students also swim when available and do arts and crafts.
"We've actually heard from some principals who thanked us for ensuring the students are still doing their work," Nason said. "It's been really good so far."
Last month, the program received a $50,000 grant from the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation and Gulf Coast Community Foundation for operations and to help parents who cannot pay the full price of weekly daycare offered from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The cost is $95 a week. The YMCA offer scholarships for essential workers of children ages 5 to 12 in need of daycare. Early learning is $163 a week for 2-year-olds, $153 a week for 3-year-olds and $143 week for 4-year-olds.
"At this point, we don't want any first responder not to have a safe place for their child, regardless of their ability to pay," he said. "These are our front lines working and we appreciate them."
Frontline workers include grocery stores, convenience stores, doctors, nurses, any essential worker.
"There are about 60 openings in Venice and 50 in Englewood," he said. "There are fewer in the early learning slots, but we plan to add more teachers and offer more in the next week or so."
Since the YMCA is closed, some of the staff shifted to the daycare programs, including the sports director and camp staff. They've all been cleared and have level 2 background screenings.
Also, amid school closures related to COVID-19, the SKY Family YMCA is providing free Grab & Go meals to children ages 5-18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at SKY Academy, 881 S. River Road.
SKY Family YMCA locations have suspended group exercise classes, sports, senior activities, Kids’ Club, team practices, youth programs, and swim lessons. However, virtual fitness opportunities are available on local SKY Family YMCA social media pages.
For more information on daycare or YMCA programs, call 941-475-1234.
