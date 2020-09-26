SARASOTA — Transportation planners are asking the public for help as they put the final touches on a broad-ranging report that maps out the next 25 years in Sarasota and Manatee counties.
The long-range plan, called “Transform Tomorrow,” encompasses everything from future interchanges for Interstate 75 to public transit strategies, bicycle paths, traffic signals, intersection improvements and even how to manage self-driving cars. The detailed plan is designed to guide the way an estimated $2 billion in federal and state funding is spent in this area in the next two decades.
Staff at the Sarasota/Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization has been working on the plan for years. The planners, who are overseen by a board of elected officials from the two counties and all the incorporated cities, are ready to hear what people think.
They hope to gather “robust” input between now and Oct. 26, which is the next scheduled MPO board meeting.
Unlike past plans, Transform Tomorrow lists North Port as an “urban center,” joining Sarasota and Bradenton.
MPO planners are calling for a possible new I-75 interchange at Raintree Boulevard — between the Toledo Blade Boulevard in North Port and the Kings Highway exit in Port Charlotte — as well as the widening of South River Road, safety improvements at the Sumter Boulevard-U.S. 41 intersection, public transportation improvements, more than 60 miles of bicycle and pedestrian lanes.
It also looks at the impacts of economic engines like the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, Port Manatee, the area’s baseball training facilities, CoolToday Park in North Port, Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota and LeeCom Field in Bradenton.
On www.mympo.org, planners posted an interactive map with all the proposed projects in the plan. Residents from Englewood, North Port, South County, and Venice can look at the projects online to find out more information. They can drop a pin at a specific location where they can leave a comment.
“This involvement helps inform transportation decisions and ensures these decisions match the community’s needs,” Sarasota/MPO multi-model planner Corrinne Tucker said. “This entire long-range transportation planning process has been community driven.
“This last stage is no different,” she said. “We need the community to share their thoughts on the result of their continued effort.”
Gary Harrell, director of the Charlotte County/Punta Gorda MPO, which plans road projects in Charlotte County, doesn’t disagree that public input is vital.
“Essentially, public input is very important for planning projects and the most impact this input has is in the early stages,” Harrell told the Sun in an email.
“The caveat to that is the early stages are often years away from project construction so the inclination of the public is to put it off since it is a long time into the future,” Harrell said.
For more information, visit www.mympo.org or call 941-359-5772
