With the ongoing spread of the coronavirus, people have questions. Englewood doctor Jaclyn Nadler has answers.
What do you say to people who say the coronavirus is not a big deal because so many more people die from the flu each year?
It’s a big deal, but so is the flu and even the common cold to those with other health conditions. COVID-19 appears to be more easily transmissible by people without symptoms, including young people. It’s causing more severe respiratory and cardiac complications than the typical seasonal flu.
Vaccine for coronavirus like there is the flu?
No, we don’t have a vaccination yet for it like the flu, which can be more easily controlled and has treatment if taken early to decrease the severity and length of disease, such as Tamiflu and others.
Spike in patients?
I’ve actually seen less patients coming to the office. They are trying to stay home and away from the public. A benefit my practice offers is televisits, either by video or phone. Many patients are taking advantage of it. I email updates on the coronavirus and keep links to the local and state Departments of Health, as well as the CDC website in my communications with them and on the first page of my website. It’s critical the public get their information from reputable sources and not rely only on social media.
Have we forgotten about flu season?
I’ve been getting a significant amount more of texts and emails from patients concerned with cold and flu symptoms. It’s important for the community to remember we are in still in cold and flu season. With all the pollen, folks are also dealing with allergy symptoms like runny nose, fatigue, cough and sore throat. People are appropriately concerned but need to be getting accurate information.
Symptoms of coronavirus?
The main symptoms include fever of 100.4, dry cough and shortness of breath. If someone has typical symptoms, particularly if they are higher risk or have traveled to one of the countries listed on the CDC website or been exposed to someone with COVID-19, they should be tested. Regardless, people should avoid public places, wash their hands with soap and water for 20 seconds on a regular basis and after touching door handles and other high-touch places.
Are you seeing people who want to be tested because they fear they may have the virus as opposed to having any symptoms?
Definitely, the public is scared and knows testing resources are currently scarce. In reality, if a person has coronavirus and if their symptoms are mild, the only treatment is self-quarantining for 14 days, rest and fluids. Even people with cold and flu viruses should stay at home and avoid transmitting to others. High-risk individuals with more typical symptoms or exposure to a known positive person should get testing, as well as healthcare workers who may not be exhibiting symptoms but taking care of immune compromised individuals.
How important is social distancing?
It’s best to avoid grocery stores unless absolutely necessary. People should be trying to socially distance themselves by keeping 6-10 feet away from one another, which can be difficult. They should consider pickup services or home delivery. Keeping an acceptable distance from others may seem uncomfortable, but it’s important to protect ourselves and our loved ones, especially older people like grandparents.
Should I get my hair and nails done during this time?
I’ve been discouraging my patients from getting their nails or hair done. Many salons have a significant amount of people in them in rather close contact. I personally don’t feel it’s worth the risk at this time. In the short term, we can touch up our color or perform a home manicure to hold us over and save some money.
What about playdates?
Most children can go a couple weeks at home with their siblings or parents. If parents chose to offer playdates, they should be very small group of 2-3 and still maintain the same social distancing of adults and avoid physical contact and maintain handwashing standards. With our technological society, virtual playdates with Facetime or Skype and virtual gaming may be more appropriate with parent supervision. It’s also important to note that recommendations are changing daily, so it’s important to continue to monitor reputable sites for updates.
What would you say to someone who is young and doesn’t believe they should self isolate because they don’t have symptoms?
If they are considered high risk (travel or exposure), they need to do their social responsibility and self isolate. This is the number one reason why we are seeing so many new cases. Even low risk people should be following the Governor’s and Florida Department of Health’s recommendations for “social distancing” of six feet and avoiding mass gatherings, that per recent reports is avoiding groups of more than 10 people. Millennials can be carriers of the virus and should take this serious. They should not be visiting grandparents or older people in the high-risk health issue category. If a millennial can stay away from a grandparent, they should do so.
How can someone older, like a grandparent, who must babysit their young grandchildren, best protect themselves from getting the virus? Kids are vectors of disease because they don’t always practice good hygiene.
If a grandparent must watch their young grandchildren, they themselves should use proper hygiene, wash hands regularly, avoid kissing (remember this is not forever), use this opportunity to teach young children good hygiene and proper hand-washing skills, clean and sanitize all high-risk surfaces (remote controls, door handles, cell phones and light fixtures) throughout the day.
How can we reduce fears in children?
Children are very impressionable and will worry more if they sense their parents are worrying. It’s important that parents or others around children maintain a sense of composure. Share the facts from credible news outlets and not Facebook. Keep children up to date as appropriate. They shouldn’t entirely isolate them to what is going on, but shouldn’t focus on the more negative such a death tolls, etc. Parents can teach young ones about diseases, good hygiene and dealing with stressors. I doubt this will be the only healthcare crisis they will deal with in their lifetime.
Most common myths about the coronavirus?
I’ve seen posts on social media that COVID-19 is just a bad case of the cold or flu. This is not true. Yes it’s a viral disease like those, but it is a new virus that is affecting the population that has had no prior immunity to it — which makes it much more dangerous. The coronavirus requires more drastic efforts to control which I believe our departments of health and other governmental agencies are trying their best to do.
How can people calm down?
Self-preservation mode is kicking in, but this is a time when our community needs to support one another. The worse thing people can do is sit at home all day and watch the news or read anecdotal information on Facebook or other sites. It’s important that people don’t overreact, but just as important that we don’t underreact. There are many physical things the public can do to improve their coping skills, including meditation and exercise. There’s an abundance of free or low cost phone apps to help with meditation. Exercise at home with online videos. Yoga and TaiChi are great relaxing exercises that can help with stress. Low-risk people can go for walks and get out in the sunshine maintaining the social distance principles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.