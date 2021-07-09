ENGLEWOOD — She's starred in "The Addams Family," "Grease," "She Loves Me," "Noises Off," "Guys & Dolls" and "It's A Wonderful Life" at the Lemon Bay Performing Arts Center.
Now Lauren Wickerson is getting paid to teach summer theater camp on the same stage.
The 18-year-old Lemon Bay High grad is preparing younger students for the "Seussical The Musical Jr.," a romping musical set for 6 p.m July 16 at the Lemon Bay Performing Arts Center, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood.
"Lauren is doing a great job directing choreography for the play," said Sarah Ballard-Richardson, LBHS theater teacher who is leading the summer camp program sponsored by the Lemon Bay Theatre Guild. "Lauren is getting paid to do this, and knows what she's doing."
"Seussical Jr." is the musical comedy of choice this summer. The guild sponsored a summer camp for about 50 elementary school students two weeks ago and another for middle and high schoolers last week. The older students coach younger ones in dance, music and acting.
Each group learned "Seussical Jr.," based on the many children's stories of Dr. Seuss, with most of its plot being based on "Horton Hears a Who" and "Jungle of Nool." It's narrated by the Seuss character The Cat in the Hat, played by rising Lemon Bay High School freshman Tristen Sasser.
Here's what happens: Horton the Elephant discovers a speck of dust containing tiny people called The Whos, and realizes he must protect them from a world of naysayers and dangers. He must guard an abandoned egg that's been left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird, played by LBHS student Mackinsey Dowd, 16.
The camp brought together students from as far as Punta Gorda Middle School like Noah Egan, 11, to Raquel Laskowski, 11, from Island Village Montessori School in Venice, Jaya Lane, 11, a homeschooler, and Keleb Velazquez, 12, a Woodland Middle School student from North Port.
Some students were excited about being in school productions in 2020, but all of them were canceled.
L.A. Ainger Middle School students Colt Lince, 11, and Madison Lutz, 12, said they both like acting. While it's scary at first to be on stage, they loved learning more about acting at camp.
"I've been acting since I was in elementary school," Madison said.
"My siblings also act or do behind-the-scenes tech work on plays," Colt said. "Our play last year was canceled because of COVID. I'm glad we are able to do 'Seussical' this summer."
For Julia Lehman, 16, singing and dancing on the stage is the only place she wants to be this summer.
"I have been in every single play, musical and competition at Lemon Bay High School since I was a freshman," Julia said. "I want to be a performer, a musician when I get older. I also want to teach music to middle and high school students. I'm so inspired to work with sixth graders this summer. I helped them belt out the music on the stage. You can see transformations of students who really want to learn to sing and act. This camp gives a visual representation of many musical elements. It's so amazing, it makes me smile."
For more information or tickets, visit www.lbhstheatre.net/tickets or call 941-474-7702, ext. 3414. See more photos of play practice at www.yoursun.com.
