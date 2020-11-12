ENGLEWOOD — Bonnie Durham first spotted a dead, juvenile manatee in Lemon Bay behind her home in Admiralty Villas on Manasota Key.
That's sad enough.
But then Durham witnessed bonnethead sharks in a frenzied feeding on the carcass.
"They were splashing around and everything, and the (manatee) mom was out there helpless," Durham said. "It wasn't pretty."
Even worse, with the passing of Tropical Storm Eta Wednesday, Lemon Bay water rose up to the back of her home and lapped against her sliding glass doors. With the rising water, the carcass, which had been lodged under a dock, washed up onto her lawn.
"I've been here for years and have never seen the water this high," she said.
The mother manatee, Durham said Thursday, is still lingering in the shallows behind Admiralty Villas.
Another Admiralty Villas resident, Scott Reynolds, who is a boater, said he's seen too many boaters ignoring speed restrictions on Lemon Bay. Reynolds, like Durham, suspect the juvenile manatee may have been mortally injured by a boat.
Wildlife officials, however, might not be able to determine what caused the death of the juvenile manatee, due to the condition of the carcass. But so far this year, the Florida Fish and Game Conservation Commission reports that 70 of the 492 manatee deaths throughout Florida this year died from injuries received from boats and other watercraft.
Of those manatee deaths, two manatees died of injuries in Charlotte County waters and one in Sarasota County died of watercraft injuries. Lee County accounts for five watercraft deaths.
The FWC also reported 87 immature manatees died of "perinatal" causes, while another 39 manatees died of natural causes.
COVID-19 pandemic has impacted traditional manatee mortality reporting.
"Due to the Florida’s stay-at-home order and safety precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of carcasses that were documented but not fully necropsied was higher than usual," FWC spokeswoman Michelle Kerr told the Sun last month. The FWC reported 165 dead manatees were never necropsied to determine the cause of death.
"Of all the carcasses in which a cause of death was determined, watercraft-related mortality was as significant as in previous years, which underscores boat collisions remain one of the major threats to the manatee population over the long-term," Kerr said.
To learn more about manatees visit myfwc.com.
To report a sick, injured, dead, or tagged manatees other marine mammals, call the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline so trained professionals can respond at 888-404-FWCC (3922) or email Tip@MyFWC.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.