Students from Englewood and North Port ages 10-17 attended a week-long sailing camp, put together by the Englewood Sailing Association.
The class is at Indian Mound Park and taught by an experienced sailor and who completed the sailing association coaching clinic. Campers learn how to climb aboard a boat, learn about water and boat safety, and then how to sail on their own on the Intracoastal Waterway. Due to COVID-19, the sessions began later in the summer, creating a waiting list for students interested in sailing. For more information, visit www.englewoodsailing.org.
