SARASOTA — Following a trend across several areas of the country, Sarasota County Commissioner Christian Ziegler wants to see the county become a Second Amendment sanctuary.
On Thursday, Ziegler submitted a resolution to county staff to be included in his report at the next commission meeting Nov. 19.
Commissioners are also scheduled that day to make a final decision on their controversial redistricting proposal which Ziegler opposes.
“I submitted the resolution for consideration because I believe it is important for the residents of Sarasota County to know that their local government stands alongside them in support of the Second Amendment,” Ziegler said in a statement to WTSP television.
Lake County in central Florida recently adopted Second Amendment sanctuary status, becoming the first county in the state to adopt such a resolution.
Similar to resolutions passed elsewhere, Ziegler’s proposal calls for a declaration that Sarasota County is a Second Amendment sanctuary “to preserve for the People of, on, and in Sarasota County, their rights guaranteed by the Constitution of the United States of America.”
Several online sources trace the origin of Second Amendment sanctuaries to Effingham County, Illinois. which adopted a resolution in 2018. The website ammoland.com, which includes steps on getting a resolution passed, quotes Effingham County Commissioner David Campbell as sitting down and drafting a resolution, then getting the state attorney to agree to it.
Ziegler’s resolution, like others, cites the U.S. Constitution, the Florida Constitution, and several U.S. Supreme Court decisions as the basis for the measure.
This is not the first time that Ziegler has proposed a sanctuary measure for the county. This past spring, he introduced a proposal that the county adopt a policy prohibiting the adoption of sanctuary policies.
Although his fellow commissioners expressed varying degrees of support, the measure was not adopted as commissioners as they also felt it best to wait for the state legislature, which had a similar proposal under consideration, to act.
