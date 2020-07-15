ENGLEWOOD — Bill Capozzi says it’s hard being the commander of a veterans post that’s the best kept secret in town.
But he wants everyone to know the AMVETS is open.
AMVETS Post 777, 3386 N. Access Road in Englewood, is only three years old. The post started with only a handful of members, but grew fast and opened its own headquarters in 2018. Membership swelled to 250 and beyond by the new facility’s first anniversary last July 4.
They’ve been expanding since they opened up, but recently COVID-19 has taken its toll.
“We are located in the old Conch Cafe plaza,” Capozzi said. “We now have three sections in the plaza. We took over Flower Your Buns shop and now have it where our members can walk from one end of the building to the other without having to go outside.”
Capozzi said COVID-19 couldn’t have come at a worse time for the post. They just had a new sign installed and were looking forward to more foot traffic and potential members when the governor shut down restaurants on March 17. Days later, the governor closed bars. The post serves food and alcohol. They shuttered temporarily.
Then a few weeks ago, they reopened at 50% capacity. They sell alcohol and food, and members thought they’d have a pretty good summer. Then the governor ordered bars couldn’t sell alcohol.
The post leaders regrouped.
The rule applies to bars, but restaurants that serve alcohol can remain open. Now AMVETS Post 777 is able to do both.
“We are not a bar and not a restaurant,” he said. “So we are allowed to stay open as long as we are serving food. A person can have a beverage as long as they order food. Our draft beer is $2. Our meals start at $7.”
The AMVETS post is open limited hours now that the new provisions are in place. The canteen is open from 4-7 p.m., and the post closes at 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is open noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays.
“We do have activities throughout the week,” he said. “That also makes us different than a bar. We have karaoke, armed services races, a singer named Henry who plays the keyboard. We have Bridgett who comes to sing on Saturday. There’s always something fun going on with her.”
Due to COVID-19, the post had to cancel its public auction in April. They collected more items and held it July 9 at the post.
“We have two turkey cookers (including a new one from Cabelas), skis, a 50-inch television, infant car seat, coffee pot, furniture some tools and a whole lot more,” he said. “We will be selling groupings in lot boxes. We hope people will come out and bid on anything that interests them. Some of the items are new.”
Prior to COVID-19, post members regularly visited the Douglas T. Jacobson State Veterans Nursing Home in Port Charlotte, Capozzi said.
“We give away wheelchairs, walkers and other medical equipment to veterans in need, or their neighbors,” he said. “We’ve sponsored blood drives and gave school supplies to Myakka River Elementary School. We support other local veterans posts. We put flags on grave sites in Englewood at the cemetery.
“Until COVID, we had the fastest growing post in Florida,” he said. “We were doing well. Now, we still want to see new faces.
“We want to see the guy who is in the area to stop in for a visit while his wife is getting her hair done. We welcome the person whose grand kids are visiting and he just wants to get out of the house for an hour or so. We are here and we are open. Saturdays are real busy for us because we have entertainment.”
Capozzi said funds from special events like the auction go toward the building fund. He added that volunteers ensure the post is clean, sanitized and ready for members and guests.
“Our volunteers wear gloves and wipe everything down,” he said. “We can only have 36 people inside the canteen area, and everyone is socially distanced. We have signs posted everywhere. We are about veterans helping veterans, serving the community and having a good time.”
