Just a short drive from anyplace in Englewood is a beautiful, secluded Manasota Key beach. This barrier island offers miles of uncluttered beaches, and boasts four public parks that allow very different beach-going experiences for shoreline exploring.
Manasota Beach Park
8570 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. This beach is very easy to get to, as it is just a quick drive over the Intracoastal Waterway via the Manasota Beach drawbridge. This Sarasota County park offers swimming, picnic shelters, lifeguards, a boat ramp and docking, and newly built restrooms and changing areas. Parking is available on both sides of Manasota Key Road, with many spaces on the eastern side near Lemon Bay and the Intracoastal.
Visit www.scgov.net under “Parks, Rec & Natural Resources.”
Blind Pass Beach Park
6725 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. Just a short drive south on Manasota Key is the place the locals call “Middle Beach.” This Sarasota County park offers swimming, walking trails, a canoe and kayak launch to Lemon Bay, a playground, clean restrooms and shower area, picnic shelters with grills and ample parking.
It also is adjacent to The Hermitage artist retreat, a complex of buildings owned by Sarasota County that hosts a varying array of visiting musicians, painters, poets and sculptors and is often the site of beachside public performances.
Visit www.scgov.net under “Parks, Rec & Natural Resources.” For information on The Hermitage, visit hermitageartistretreat.org.
Englewood Beach/Chadwick Park
2100 N. Beach Road, Englewood. A little further south on Manasota Key is the area’s largest and most active beach facility, Englewood Beach and Chadwick Park. This Charlotte County park offers swimming, fishing, basketball, volleyball, horseshoes, picnic shelters, barbecue grills, clean restrooms and changing area, a new playground and long boardwalk. (There is a small fee for parking.)
Englewood Beach is adjacent to the Key’s small business district which includes excellent beachfront dining and shopping opportunities. This area is also accessible via the Tom Adams draw bridge on Beach Road.
Visit www.charlottecounty fl.gov under“Parks.” To check out the live Beach Cam perched on the pavilion, visit www.pureflorida.com/maps-more/englewood-beach-earthcam
Stump Pass Beach State Park
900 Gulf Blvd., Englewood.
The southern tip of Manasota Key is a way to glimpse Florida the way it was for thousands of years. A jewel of the Florida State Park system, Stump Pass Beach State Park offers swimming, long nature trails, birding, fishing, a picnic pavilion, a canoe and kayak launch and lots of room to walk the beach, look for shells and relax in the gentle surf. The walking trails lead south to Stump Pass, where boats of all sizes and designs travel between Lemon Bay and the Gulf of Mexico. (There is a small fee to enter the park.)
Visit www.floridastate parks.org.
