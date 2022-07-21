ENGLEWOOD — Bill Stiver Sr. earned the title of “Mr. Baseball” from Englewood’s Little League.
Stiver, 87, died Tuesday after a long illness.
“The world lost a great man,” Brian Faro posted on his social media page. “Past and present youth of Englewood owes a great deal of gratitude and (appreciation) for all the work he put into the Little League program that many of us were fortunate to participate in.”
Charlotte County Commissioner Bill Truex, an Englewood resident and former umpire in the league, agreed.
“Bill was a kind man dedicated to his family and his community, particularly the Little League community, which I witnessed over 18 years of engagement in the organization,” Truex said in an email to The Daily Sun.
Truex remembered Stiver’s sense of humor and how he wouldn’t let “the little things” get in his way.
“He will be missed tremendously by all of his family, the community that he served and those whose lives were touched by him in so many ways, including me,” Truex said. “(Stiver) was a great man.”
In 2014, The Daily Sun reported how the Sarasota County Commission recognized Stiver’s decades of commitment to youth baseball.
Sarasota County dedicated baseball fields at the Englewood Sports Complex that recognized his commitment. He also organized Englewood’s first all-women’s softball team in 1977.
The Englewood Chamber of Commerce inducted Stiver into its Secret Society of Smoked Mullets in 2011 for his community service. And, in 2015, Stiver rode as the grand marshal in the 2015 Pioneer Days Parade.
Raised in Michigan, Stiver played baseball at Western and Eastern Michigan universities, and took his first stab at umpiring kids’ games as a college student in Ypsilanti in 1957.
He and his family moved to Englewood from Michigan in 1973. He owned and operated Stiver’s Tire and Auto, now on South River Road.
While many parents will commit themselves to youth organizations as long as their children participate, Ray LaBadie described Stiver as someone who “was always there for Little League,” someone who went well beyond the call of duty” and made the program what it is today in Englewood.
Stiver, like LaBadie, was a member of the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary.
LaBadie recalled how Stiver would often say, “You betcha,” and how Stiver was a person fully committed to the Englewood community as well as its youth.
Longtime Englewood resident Rick Goff knew Stiver his whole life. They were together all the time at the baseball fields.
“They should name something after him — like 776 should be called Stiver Way,” Goff said.
Stiver’s son, William Eugene Stiver, also known as Bill, said his father always supported underdogs and Englewood’s youth.
“He was looking out for their children even if the parents could not be there,” he said
Stiver is survived by his ex-wife and lifelong friend, Carolee Hanson; son, William Eugene Stiver; two daughters, Linda Hanrahan and Shelley Brannon; seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Arrangements are being made by Lemon Bay Funeral Home.
