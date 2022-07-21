ENGLEWOOD — Bill Stiver Sr. earned the title of “Mr. Baseball” from Englewood’s Little League.

Stiver, 87, died Tuesday after a long illness.

Bill Stiver

Bill Stiver addresses a gathering at the Englewood Sports Complex on June 2, 2015. It was the day Sarasota County recognized Bill’s efforts and named the baseball fields the William “Bill” Stiver Sr. Fields.


Bill Stiver opens the Senior Women's Legends League in 2012

Bill Stiver delivers the first pitch at the opening ceremony for the Senior Women’s Legends League in 2012.
Hundreds of people look at Englewood Sports Complex as the fields there are dedicated to Bill Stiver

Hundreds of people look on as Bill Stiver is bestowed with the honor of having the baseball fields at the Englewood Sports Complex named in his honor as the William Bill Stiver Sr. Fields.

