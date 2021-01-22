Englewood boasts a stellar lineup of elementary and secondary schools, each offering its own unique specialties. Our crown jewel is the new Lemon Bay High School that features a state-of-the-art Marine Biology laboratory, vibrant theater, arts, media and music programs, and a top rating among area schools.
Englewood Elementary School
150 N. McCall Road
Englewood
941-474-3247
Englewood Christian School
404 W. Green St.
Englewood
941-475-1034
Myakka River Elementary School
12650 Willmington Blvd.
Port Charlotte
941-697-7111
Vineland Elementary School
467 Boundary Blvd.
Rotonda West
941-697-6600
L.A. Ainger Middle School
245 Cougar Way
Rotonda West
941-697-5800
SKY Academy of Englewood
881 S. River Road
Englewood
941-999-4775
Lemon Bay High School
2201 Placida Road
Englewood
941-474-7702
