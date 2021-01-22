Englewood boasts a stellar lineup of elementary and secondary schools, each offering its own unique specialties. Our crown jewel is the new Lemon Bay High School that features a state-of-the-art Marine Biology laboratory, vibrant theater, arts, media and music programs, and a top rating among area schools.

Englewood Elementary School

150 N. McCall Road

Englewood

941-474-3247

Englewood Christian School

404 W. Green St.

Englewood

941-475-1034

Myakka River Elementary School

12650 Willmington Blvd.

Port Charlotte

941-697-7111

Vineland Elementary School

467 Boundary Blvd.


Rotonda West

941-697-6600

L.A. Ainger Middle School

245 Cougar Way

Rotonda West

941-697-5800

SKY Academy of Englewood

881 S. River Road

Englewood

941-999-4775

Lemon Bay High School

2201 Placida Road

Englewood

941-474-7702

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments