The Venice Institute for Performing Arts and The Venice Carillon Foundation will present a free carillon concert featuring Gijsbert Kok at 4 p.m. Thursday.
The concert will be in the courtyard at the Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave. in front of Building 5, in Venice.
This is the inaugural Florida Carillon Festival which will bring four world-class musicians to Venice to play this unique instrument.
The Andrew W. Crawford Memorial Carillon is one of only four carillons in the state of Florida. It is the only Florida carillon made in the European style and has 48 different bells for the performers to use.
The festival starts at 4 p.m with Kok who studied organ, church music, improvisation and music theory at the Royal Conservatoire in The Hague and at the Codarts Conservatoire in Rotterdam.
He studied the carillon at the Netherlands Carillon School in Amersfoort. Kok has won prizes at several carillon contests. Currently, he is carillonneur of The Hague, Scheveningen, Voorschoten and Zoetermeer (The Netherlands).
Additionally, Kok is active as a church organist in the Abdijkerk in The Hague — Loosduinen and the American Protestant Church of The Hague. He teaches music theory at the Codarts Conservatoire.
Kok has published several books with his own carillon arrangements. He has a busy concert schedule for both carillon and organ. Since 1999 he has made a dozen carillon tours through the USA — but never in Florida. His repertoire spans from the renaissance till today and he is a noted improvisator.
This is a free event. Community members are encouraged to bring folding chairs.
VPAC box office hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m on Monday, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Visit MyVIPA.org. or call 941-218-3779.
