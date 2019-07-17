John Ringling left a treasure to all of us who dwell in Florida — the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, now governed by Florida State University.
The Ringling complex — the art museum, Circus Museum and the stately family home, Ca d’Zan — has opportunities to educate and entertain people of all ages.
Each month the museum offers special Family Friendly events, with tickets available 30 days prior to the programs.
The art museum is free to all Florida residents each Monday, but Family Friendly events offer an enhanced experience, often encompassing the other museums and the house in special ways.
Begin in the Education Building for an art-making program at 10:30 a.m. tied to the gallery artwork exhibits. A Family Friendly ticket is required, purchased online or at the visitor center. Then visit the museum.
While in the museum, look for the docents if you have any questions. They have all done their homework and can make the experience even more special.
Allow plenty of time to explore the art museum and discuss what you are seeing with your youngsters. The county’s children are fortunate to have art classes in their schools and a visit to the museum is a good way to supplement what they learn there. Consider that STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — programs are becoming STEAM programs. The “A” stands for art.
ROAR is The Ringling’s family story time designed to engage toddlers and preschoolers in activities that connect art and early literacy. With your Family Friendly ticket, go for a story and accompanying art activity from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through Aug. 3.
Through July 23, enjoy stroller tours of the Museum of Art at 10 a.m. with a Family Friendly ticket. Designed for parents or caregivers visiting the museum with an infant, and guided by a museum educator, these tours comprise a group of people who do not mind if a chatty or crying baby joins the discussion on occasion. Children should be in strollers or front baby carriers only.
Anytime the weather cooperates, the grounds of the museum complex can be enjoyed with no admission fee. The grounds are open from early in the morning to about 5 p.m.
If you have the time, enjoy lunch on the campus also. For casual dining, head to the Banyan Cafe, which is very close to the Circus Museum. For fine dining, visit The Muse in the Visitor Center. If it is not too hot (well it could happen) there are great views of the grounds form the outside terrace.
For more information, call 941-359-5700 or visit Ringling.org.
Remember, this is your museum. Visit often to learn and enjoy all it has to offer.
Closer to home, there are even more art classes for all ages at the Venice Art Center, 390 S. Nokomis Ave., on the island. Call the center for current offerings at 941-485-7136.
Venice Theatre is another local arts mecca with a plethora of classes relating to every aspect of theater, from on stage to behind the scenes. You can paint sets, make costumes, work with lighting and sound, learn to dance and so much more.
Call the theater to inquire about classes and volunteer opportunities at 941-486-8679.
There is a reason volunteers like Jeri Becker have been helping out in many ways at the theater for more than 50 years. The camaraderie that develops between all the paid and unpaid worker bees is awesome.
On another entertainment note, I don’t go to many films because I spend so much time at all the theaters in these parts as a reviewer. However, within two weeks recently I went to the old Frank’s, now B&B, at Alligator and U.S. 41 to see “Rocketman” and then “Toy Story 4.”
They are two very different yet very entertaining films, but the big surprise was that although the new owners had closed the theater for only four days, they worked a miracle.
The restrooms were so clean they looked like they were brand new. Both theaters we were in also were vastly cleaner, although the old carpet remains. There is only so much you can do in four days, especially to a building neglected for so long.
If the restrooms are an indication of the intent of this new owner, I have great hope for what will occur when the theaters are closed for a time this fall for a more extensive renovation.
