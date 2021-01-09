“These are the names of the sons of Israel who came to Egypt, each coming with his household.” (Exodus 1:1)
This first verse of the book of Exodus is read in synagogues throughout the world this Sabbath. Alternatively, the verse can be translated from the original Hebrew, “These are the sons of Israel who are coming/ ha’baim/ (stative Hebrew verb)... to Egypt.” What do we learn from this alternate translation?
Perhaps, we learn that we are always entering Egypt (or Mitzrayim in Hebrew) in our lives. Not Mitzrayim, as in the place or pyramids and monoliths, Mitzrayim as a state of mind and being. For in Jewish tradition, Mitzrayim is understood as any place of narrowness. Narrowness, where we are squeezed and pressed, where our vision is limited, our breath is short, and our future is shaped by fear, and hope is nowhere to be found. Every day we are coming to Mitzrayim and this day is no different.
Whether our concerns are for our person, our family, our community, our nation, our world, whether financial, political, emotional, physical, Mitzrayim beckons. Mitzrayim squeezes us and presses upon us, pushing out calmness and confidence, allowing anxiety and doubt to rush in. Fear rather than hope rules the day. Ben Shull, Kim Cool... Yes, we can include our names among the sons and daughters of Israel that are entering Egypt, coming to Mitzrayim.
And yet the story which Jews begin reading today is not just about entering Mitzrayim it is ultimately about leaving Egypt. Its not about shortness of breath it’s about breathing fully and deeply the breath of God that is breathed into us each and every day. And how does that “exodus from Egypt” take place? Yes, we know about Moses and God, about the Pharaoh and the plagues, but there is a deeper story, that lies between the words of the Torah as well. That deeper story is told by the ancient Rabbis of the Jewish interpretive tradition or midrash
Exodus 2: 1-2
“A certain man of the house of Levi went and married a Levite woman. The woman conceived and bore a son...”
This is the way the Torah tells us of Moshe’s birth. And yet, there is a problem. Moses has an older brother and sister, Aaron and Miriam. Moses is the youngest sibling. How can we explain this omission. And so the ancient Rabbis tell a story ....
“When Pharaoh had given the order to kill every newborn male Israelite, Miriam’s father Amram, the national leader, divorced her mother Yoheved. Moses had not yet been conceived. But the king’s cruelty had crushed Amram’s resolve and he gave up the struggle to survive, as did all other married men in the community who followed his lead. It was Miriam who reversed her father’s despair.
She argued with him that his example was more devastating than Pharaoh’s decree. Pharaoh’s action would kill off only the boys; Amram’s, all Israelite children. Pharaoh’s action would deprive the boys only of life in this world; Amram’s of life in this one and the world-to-come. Finally, since Pharaoh is a wicked man, Miriam suggested, there is no guarantee that God will permit his decree to stand. But given the purity of Amram’s righteousness, there can be no doubt that God will honor his wishes. Amram acceded and remarried Yoheved with the birth of Moses (and Israel’s redemption) soon to follow.”
The road to redemption, the path to freedom, started not with plagues and not with pleas before Pharaoh. The exodus from Egypt started in the depths of despair by choosing hope over fear, life over death, courage over cowardice, faith in God over trembling before Pharaoh. This was a stark choice, made by a father at the urging of his daughter, made by leader before his people. Amram had something to learn and something to teach. And so the liberation from bondage began with humility and courage.
And so it is, we are always coming to Mitzrayim and until we draw our last breath, we have a choice of either remaining in Mitzrayim or beginning our journey out. We begin our journey out by making the stark choice, for life over death, for hope over despair with humility and with courage. With humility to learn from others and with courage to know that we have something to teach others as well.
