Florida’s only zero-waste 5K race will be returning to Venice on Sept. 18.

VENICE — Florida’s only zero-waste 5K race, Envirorace 5K, will be returning to Venice on Sept. 18 for its second year.

“Our main goal is to raise environmental awareness in the running community (and nonrunning community) and promote a ‘less waste’ environmental responsibility with event hosting,” a news release stated.


