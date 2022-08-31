VENICE — Florida’s only zero-waste 5K race, Envirorace 5K, will be returning to Venice on Sept. 18 for its second year.
“Our main goal is to raise environmental awareness in the running community (and nonrunning community) and promote a ‘less waste’ environmental responsibility with event hosting,” a news release stated.
“We hope that by showing how events can be more earth-friendly, we will encourage other events to take steps in making their events greener.”
The runners and walkers will follow a two-loop course along Venice Avenue, followed by a post race party in Centennial Park. There will be live music and food from Sharky’s and Fam Kitchen.
The race boasts its zero waste by not giving out any single-use plastics and composting all food waste, including plates, napkins and utensils.
Instead of medals, racers will receive a silicone cup that can be used at the water filtration system, which is hooked up to a fire hydrant. The cups can also be used at a beer tent.
Race shirts are made out of recycled plastics, and the race bibs will be collected and recycled.
The Envirorace will also have a collection bin for used shoes and unwanted medals.
The nonprofit Enviroracing will be donating proceeds to the local Coastal Wildlife Club.
This year’s main sponsor is White Oak Pastures, out of Georgia, which will be showcasing how it sustainably and humanely farms.
