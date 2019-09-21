“A caring community that serves others” is part of the mission statement of Epiphany Cathedral School, a Catholic school located on the island of Venice.
When students at Epiphany learned that Hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas, they wanted to help. They began by praying for the victims.
Then, Alex and her seventh-grade classmates spearheaded a drive to gather supplies and monetary donations. Each day they spoke to the student body announcing how much was collected. They set a goal of 1,000 items that included paper goods, shampoo, body wash, baby supplies and more.
Raising $500 was another goal.
In one week, they surpassed their goals, having collected 1,476 items and $1,040.20. Agape Flights began transporting supplies from Venice Municipal Airport to the Bahamas almost immediately after the storm hit. Epiphany’s donations are among them.
Students said they were glad they could help. Many felt excited, happy and proud of their accomplishment.
“Well done, Epiphany tigers,” teacher Josephine Gunther said.
Established in 1959, Epiphany Cathedral School has a tradition of providing exceptional education to generations of families in an innovative, inviting and safe environment. The school’s inspired and distinctive spiritual identity is shaped and supported by a holistic approach to learning.
Focused on the three crowns of Epiphany — academic, character and spiritual — the faculty and staff educate the whole child, helping each student realize his or her individual potential.
