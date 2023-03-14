TAMPA — Phil Esposito still employs the same mantra he did as a Hall of Fame player. Whether it’s yelling into his headset as the team’s color commentator telling Lightning players to shoot, or it’s reminiscing about his improbable push to get Tampa Bay an NHL franchise more than three decades ago, there’s not a second to waste.
“That’s what the game is all about; it’s a split second,” said Esposito, the Lightning’s founder. “It’s the hesitation. When a guy gets the puck and he’s right there in the slot and he hesitates, that split second, it gets blocked, or the goalie makes a save. You don’t hesitate.
“He who hesitates loses.”
Esposito’s hard-charging mentality brought hockey to Tampa Bay, and now, in a relatively short lifespan, the Lightning have become one of the league’s model franchises. He fought relentlessly to make others believe that the sport could be successful in Florida.
“A pipe dream? It was worse than that,” said Tampa lawyer Henry Paul, who partnered with Esposito to land the franchise. “Make no mistake about it, it was Phil who got this franchise 100 percent. And look at what has happened to this community as a direct result of getting this team 30 years ago. I don’t think anybody could have foreseen the extent that it has transformed this community.”
This weekend, Esposito, 81, will be honored as the first member of the Lightning Hall of Fame’s inaugural class, going in with Martin St. Louis and Vinny Lecavalier, who join automatically as the two players who have had their jersey numbers retired. An induction ceremony will be held Friday at Amalie Arena, and the celebration will continue during Saturday’s home game against St. Louis’ Canadiens.
When Esposito landed in Florida in 1990, he was looking for a new beginning. A few months earlier, he had been fired as general manager of the Rangers.
“I had to create a job for myself,” Esposito said. “I knew I wasn’t getting a job in New York again. So how do I survive? And I’ve always been a survivor.”
A golfing trip with a few of his buddies led to a meeting with Paul at Malio’s Prime Steakhouse in Tampa, where Paul introduced Esposito to several of the area’s movers and shakers. Esposito landed the Lightning franchise nine months later.
“I was hell bent on creating a job for myself in Florida,” Esposito said. “And quite frankly, if I hadn’t gotten a team, I’d be selling cars on Florida Avenue, because I would still be here. I’d be doing something because this is where I wanted to live. This is the place I wanted to be.
“I chose this town. It was my idea and my choice.”
The NHL wanted to venture south, which was uncharted territory at the time after the Flames left Atlanta for Calgary. The dividing line was from Los Angeles to St. Louis to Washington, D.C.
Esposito had several obstacles. Funding for a new arena fell through. Just before Paul went to New York to present the proposal, one of Esposito’s key financial backers pulled out, leaving him scrambling to pay the $100,000 application fee.
Esposito used his connections to pull off an exhibition game between the Kings and Penguins at the Florida Suncoast Dome, now known at Tropicana Field, that drew an NHL-record crowd of 25,581 fans. Paul said the game had a gate revenue of $500,000.
And Kings star Wayne Gretzky, whose move to Los Angeles opened hockey to the West, gave his seal of approval. “It wouldn’t be hard to recruit players to come here,” Gretzky said. “It would be good exposure for the league to play in Florida.”
