Lightning founder Phil Esposito will be inducted into the franchise’s inaugural Hall of Fame class this weekend.

 Tampa Bay Times/Jefferee Woo

TAMPA — Phil Esposito still employs the same mantra he did as a Hall of Fame player. Whether it’s yelling into his headset as the team’s color commentator telling Lightning players to shoot, or it’s reminiscing about his improbable push to get Tampa Bay an NHL franchise more than three decades ago, there’s not a second to waste.

“That’s what the game is all about; it’s a split second,” said Esposito, the Lightning’s founder. “It’s the hesitation. When a guy gets the puck and he’s right there in the slot and he hesitates, that split second, it gets blocked, or the goalie makes a save. You don’t hesitate.


