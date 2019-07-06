By KIM COOL
Our Town Editor
The second time is the charm for Jannie Jones who portrays Ethel Waters in FST’s “His Eye is on the Sparrow.”
Written by Larry Parr, his production is more than a tribute to the late Ethel Waters, who was one of the greatest female entertainers of her time.
It also is a showcase for the incredible talents of Jones who first performed the role at FST in 2005. In the interim, Jones has blossomed into an actress to be reckoned with on any stage. Waters was known for her vocal range. Jones has no trouble replicating that range while also bringing the late entertainer to life. We feel the pain Waters endured as a child. We feel the good and often not-so-good results of the choices she made throughout her life.
And then, when the performance ends, we stand up and cheer for what we have seen.
I have watched the growth of Jones for close to 15 years at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, at Venice Theatre and at FST where she has appeared in several shows. She has worked hard and it shows in this production in which she brings Waters back to life.
Directed by Kate Alexander, FST’s associate director at large, Jones turns in a performance that would make any theater company proud. Given the talent of Alexander, Jones and pianist Jim Prosser, plus Parr’s interpretation of Waters’ story, good was expected at the very least.
One feels nearly every nuance of the emotions Waters must have experienced as the bastard child of a 12-year-old black girl in the poorest circumstance, the lone black girl in an all-white Catholic school for girls, as a 12-year-old bride herself, a 13-year-old hotel maid and then, finally, her early singing gigs, what should have been a happy second marriage, her rise to the heights of stage and screen, an eating disorder, strained relationships, loss of key people in her life and more.
Her life was a roller coaster ride, and Parr captures that quite well, although the second act might benefit from some judicious pruning by the playwright.
The set is by Isabel and Moriah Curley-Clay with costumes by Adreienne Webber. Both set and costumes serve the ups and downs of this fascinating star’s career. Choreography by Ellie Mooney was an equally good fit to a quality production.
Ethel Waters truly lives again at Florida Studio Theatre.
The production continues in the Keating mainstage space as the first of a three-show summer series. The Keating Theater is at 1240 North Palm Ave., Sarasota.
Tickets are $29-$39 per person. For subscriptions or single tickets, call the box office at 941-366-9000 or visit floridastudiotheatre.org.
Email: kcool@venicegondolier.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.