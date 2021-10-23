I had heard from friends about the quality of performers at the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe in Sarasota, but I had to see for myself.
Sure enough, the singers in Thursday night’s performance of Eubie exceeded my expectations.
Soloist after soloist lit up the stage with soaring and snappy tunes like, “I’m Just Wild About Harry.” The evening was a wide array of hits, from powerful ballads, to cute and campy fun.
Midway through the second act, one of my favorites, a rousing Gospel hymn titled “Roll Jordan,” all from the ground-breaking black composer from the 1920’s, Eubie Blake.
If only the writing of the show were as good as the performers, this would be a Broadway experience, but the composition of the evening left me wanting more.
Not more from the singers. Walking out onto an empty stage to solo is no small ask, and they delivered every time. I couldn’t even pick a standout from all the “outstanders” that evening.
But the show left me wondering about Eubie. Who was this man who wrote the first African-American written and directed Broadway musical? What hurdles did he overcome? Were the songs performed in chronological order, demonstrating his growth as a composer?
Quite simply, I longed for more commentary between songs. I believe an anecdote here, a joke there, or a narrative thread would have allowed the audience to get excited with anticipation for the next song.
The revue format felt a bit like drinking water from a fire hose of fantastic performances.
It didn’t stop the audience from jumping to their feet, and I would still highly recommend the experience. Any of the single performers in the cast of 11 was worth the trip to the theatre.
Add to that the half dozen exuberant ensemble numbers danced and sung in that land between perfection and pizazz, and it was a delightful evening of great entertainment.
After one full-cast number, the patron next to me whispered, “What are they going to do for a finale that will top that?”
But they did, and I look forward to returning to WBTT, assured that the “topping” won’t stop.
Eubie continues through Nov. 21, and tickets can be purchased at:WestCoastBlackTheatre.org
