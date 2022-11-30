Mark your calendar for the annual Christmas Rummage Sale at the Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 East Dearborn St., Englewood on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be a vast array of affordable decorations and paraphernalia to choose from. The sale is presented by the Church’s United Women in Faith (previously “United Methodist Women”) and its United Methodist Men groups in time to prepare for the holidays. The gently used items were donated to the Church throughout the year for resale by these groups.


