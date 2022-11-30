Mark your calendar for the annual Christmas Rummage Sale at the Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 East Dearborn St., Englewood on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There will be a vast array of affordable decorations and paraphernalia to choose from. The sale is presented by the Church’s United Women in Faith (previously “United Methodist Women”) and its United Methodist Men groups in time to prepare for the holidays. The gently used items were donated to the Church throughout the year for resale by these groups.
All proceeds from this Christmas-items-only sale benefit numerous missions assisted by United Women in Faith (formerly “United Methodist Women”) and United Methodist Men. Both of these active community service groups provide postsecondary scholarships for local youth. Other programs the groups support include the local Foundations Pre-School, Englewood Meals on Wheels, the Englewood Community Care Clinic, and Family Promise which helps homeless families achieve self-sufficiency.
This sale also frees up space for displaying the large variety of treasures donated for sale at the upcoming 37th Annual Rummage Sale thatwill fill the gym-sized Fellowship Hall and its surrounding parking lot February 23-25, 2023. That sale also is presented by the same two Church service groups to support worthy charitable causes.
Visit englewoodumc.net for directions and information about the Church; or call the Church Office at 941-474-5588, Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.