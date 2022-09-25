Sarasota County is divided up by evacuation levels on an interactive map on its website, scgov.net. Several factors go into determining evacuation levels, including hurricane storm surge models, ground elevation and proximity to the coast, and rivers or areas prone to flooding. It is important to learn the evacuation level of your home and neighborhood because during a severe weather event, if county officials were to order residents to leave their homes, they will issue those orders by evacuation levels. To learn your evacuation level, go to ags3.scgov.net/knowyourlevel and input your address in the box provided. Your evacuation level and other information about your residence and neighborhood will appear on the screen. To follow county evacuation orders during major storm events, you can go to yoursun.com/storm or stay tuned to one of the local television stations. You also can sign up for the Alert Sarasota County notification system by going to AlertSarasotaCounty.com. Alert Sarasota County communicates public health and safety alerts, including those regarding severe weather. For more information about the Know Your Level interactive map, call 941-861-5000.
EVACUATION ZONES
Charlotte County
Evacuation Zones are not based solely on the elevation of your residence. The zones are determined using data provided by the National Hurricane Center, elevation and evacuation routes. Storm surge does not correlate with the category of the storm.
Do not base your decision to remain in your residence on storm category. Your decision should be based on the recommendations of the Office of Emergency Management. Know where you will evacuate to in advance and leave well before the storm. Since Charlotte County has very low elevation and is surrounded by water, it may not be possible to open any shelters in the county, so make plans to evacuate to another area.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.