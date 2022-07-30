Buccaneers Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones makes a catch during an NFL football training camp practice Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.

 Chris O'Meara - staff, AP

TAMPA — Early in Mike Evans’ career, the receiver he studied most was Julio Jones.

They were obviously competitors — Jones with the Falcons and Evans with the Bucs ― but they were like two artists who admired each other’s work.


