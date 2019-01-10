NOTE: All phone numbers are in Area Code 863 unless stated otherwise. To add, remove or change any listing in the Community Calendar, email arcadian.editor@gmail.com or call 494-0300. Listings are free for nonprofit and noncommercial organizations.
TODAY
- DeSoto Arts and Humanities Council holds its first event of the year, a free public reception for the Annual Art Show, 5-7 p.m. at the Martin Gallery, 207 E. Magnolia St. Come see some great art being created by DAHC members.
The DeSoto County Historical Society welcomes everyone to a “Show and Tell” event at noon on Thurs. Jan. 10 at the Family Service Center Annex (old West Elementary School cafeteria) at the corner of N. Orange Ave. and Effie St. The meeting is free and open to the public. At 11:30 a.m., lunch is available for $6. At noon, President Norma Banas will conduct a brief business meeting before members and guests show historic artifacts and tell stories about them.
- Grandparents Raising Grandchildren and other Relations Raising Relations meets monthly on the second Thursday from 9-11 a.m. at the Friendship Center, 219 W. Oak St.
- The DeSoto County Veterans Council meets the second Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge. For details, call Ron Jones at 941-806-7108.
- TEAM Arcadia meets on the second Thursday of the month in January, April, July and October at 4:30 p.m. Watch The Arcadian for the meeting location. The purpose of TEAM Arcadia is to unite community organizations and coordinate community improvement efforts.
- DeSoto County Historical Society meets at noon every second Thursday monthly at the Family Service Center annex, 310 W. Whidden St., Arcadia. Lunch is available for $6 at 11:30 a.m.
- Arcadia-DeSoto County Habitat for Humanity meets at 5:30 p.m. on the second Thursday monthly at the Habitat ReStore, 114 N. Polk Ave. Call 494-4118 or email desotohabitat@embarqmail.com for more information.
- Free blood pressure screenings administered by DeSoto Memorial Home Health at the Friendship Center, 219 W. Oak St., every second and fourth Thursday from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
- The Friendship Centers, 219 W. Oak St., offer daily coffee and conversation 9 a.m.-1 p.m., crafts 9:30 a.m., second and fourth Thursdays free blood pressure screenings by Desoto Memorial Home Health. Lunch served at 11:30 a.m. Donations appreciated but no one is turned away. Not interested in scheduled activities? We have a large assortment of games, puzzles, cards, crafts, books, movies, discussion groups and guest speakers.
- The All Faiths Food Bank distributes free food 9 a.m. to noon every Thursday at Trinity United Methodist Church, 304 W. Oak St.
- The DeSoto Public Library hosts Adult Coloring sessions every Thursday at 1 p.m. Bring your own work or see what the library has for you to color.
- Kiwanis meets at 6 p.m. Thursday at Beef O’Brady’s.
- The only Narcotics Anonymous now meets Tuesday and Thursday from 7 p.m.-8 p.m. at St. Edmund’s Church in Arcadia. For information, call Curtis at 244-2884.
- The All Faiths Food Bank distributes free food 6-10 a.m. Monday through Friday at the Center for the Needy, 161 S. Orange St.
- DeSoto County Library story time is at 3:30 p.m. at 125 N. Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia. Call 993-4851 for more information.
- Faith Mission provides free lunches for anyone in need, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 1109 S.E. 9th St., Arcadia. Donations gratefully accepted.
- Alcoholics Anonymous Second Tradition meets at 7 p.m. at St. Edmund’s Episcopal Church, 327 W. Hickory St.
- Prescription Assistance is available at the DeSoto County Health Department Clinic Location: 1031 E. Oak St., Arcadia. Call to make an appointment or for more information, call 491-7580 ext. 256.
FRIDAY
St. Paul's Knights of Columbus will have a fish fry fundraiser on Fri., Jan. 11 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at St. Paul's Parish Hall, behind Burger King. For more information, call 863-444-0082.
- The Photography Group of DeSoto Arts and Humanities Council meets the second Friday of each month 3:30 – 5 p.m. at the DeSoto Public Library. Free and open to the public with all skill levels. Bring a jump drive or some prints of your work for show-and-tell. For more information email jamie.pipher@gmail.com .
- Peace River Civil War Round Table meets at 1:30 p.m. second Fridays monthly at the Emerald Pointe clubhouse, 25188 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Lunch available. For more information, call 941-575-4269 or 941-639-0782.
The Senior Friendship Centers, 219 W. Oak St., offer daily coffee and conversation 9 a.m.-1 p.m., low-impact exercises start at 10:00 a.m., Bingo 10 a.m., 50 cents to play two cards — additional cards 25 cents. Lunch served at 11:30 a.m. Donations appreciated but no one is turned away. Not interested in scheduled activities? We have a large assortment of games, puzzles, cards, crafts, books, movies, discussion groups and guest speakers.
The All Faiths Food Bank distributes free food 6-10 a.m. Monday through Friday at the Center for the Needy, 161 S. Orange St.
Arcadia Quilt Club meets from 9-11:30 a.m. Fridays at the Palace Dance Hall, 1627 N.E. Floridian Circle, Arcadia.
The DeSoto Public Library shows a free movie for seniors every Friday at 1 p.m.
iPads and eBooks - Instruction and assistance with questions about using your digital devices at 3 p.m. every Friday at the DeSoto Public Library.
Walk & Talk: gentle exercise and conversation at 8 a.m. every Friday at the DeSoto Public Library.
Alcoholics Anonymous Hispanic meets at 7 p.m. at 426 N. Brevard Ave., next to El Charro Rest.
Alcoholics Anonymous Second Tradition meets at 8 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 900 W. Oak St.
Alcoholics Anonymous Arcadia/Nocatee Group meets at 7 p.m. at Nocatee Methodist Church, 4502 S.W. Welles Ave.
Faith Mission provides free lunches for anyone in need, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 1109 S.E. 9th St., Arcadia. Donations gratefully accepted.
Square Dancing classes are held at the Palace Square Dance Hall, 1627 N.E. Floridian Circle, from 7-9 p.m. every Friday. Robert at 813-601-1834 or Mary at 941-380-5336 or 494-2749 for information.
SATURDAY
- Saturday Night Lights takes place downtown at the Tree of Knowledge Park on the second Saturday of every month. Free family fun.
- Women in Fellowship Ministry meets every second Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. at Greater Mt. Zion AME Church, 256 S. Orange Ave. Be uplifted, motivated and inspired by God. Free and open to the public. Light brunch is served.
- The John Morgan Ingraham House museum, 120 W. Whidden St., is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second Saturday of the month.
- DeSoto County Historical Society Research Library is open in the Ingraham Seed House, 120 W. Whidden Street, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, and by appointment.
- DeSoto County Library children’s movies are offered at 10:30 a.m. at 125 N. Hillsborough Ave. every Saturday. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Call 993-4851 for more information.
SUNDAY
Bicycling Adult Group Ride. Meet Sunday mornings at the Winn-Dixie parking lot at 7:45 a.m. Ride departs at 8 a.m. All riders must wear an approved bicycling helmet and obey all FL traffic safety laws. Moderate level ride—12 to 15 m.p.h.—10 to 30 mile rides. Faster riders may ride at their own pace if desired, slower riders will not be left behind. Have fun, meet and talk with other riders, enjoy the ride! For more information, contact: gypsygirlrides513@gmail.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous Serenity Group meets at Grace Lutheran Church, 900 W. Oak St. (State Road 70) at 8 p.m. Sunday.
Hispanic Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. Sunday at 426 Brevard Ave. next to El Charro Restaurant.
MONDAY
Modern Woodman Chapter 16497 will meet Jan. 14 at 4:30 p.m. at King Buffet. RSVP 494-1679 by Jan. 10 (leave message). Bring items for either DeSoto Cares (homeless) or the Center for the Needy (nonperishable/food items).
All Faiths Food Bank will be available to assist with SNAP benefits applications on Mon. Jan. 14, Tues. Feb. 12, and Mon. March 11 from 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at Friendship Centers, 1 S. Orange Ave. (corner of W. Oak and S. Orange). Bring a photo ID, Social Security card and proof of income.
AMVETS meet at 7 p.m. the third Monday of each month at Post 60, 2846 S.W. Highway 17 in Arcadia. For more information contact Tim Martin at 990-0185.
DeSoto Amateur Radio Club meets at 6:30 p.m. third Monday monthly at the DeSoto County Emergency Operations Center, 2200 N.E. Roan St.
The DeSoto County Fair Association meets at 7 p.m. third Mondays monthly in the fair office on Heard Street
The Senior Friendship Centers, 219 W. Oak St., offer daily coffee and conversation 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Low-impact exercises start at 10 a.m. Lunch served at 11:30 a.m. Donations appreciated but no one is turned away. Not interested in scheduled activities? We have a large assortment of games, puzzles, cards, crafts, books, movies, discussion groups and guest speakers.
The All Faiths Food Bank distributes free food 6-10 a.m. Monday through Friday at the Center for the Needy, 161 S. Orange St.
All Faiths Food Bank distributes free meals every Monday and Wednesday, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 304 W. Oak St. Call 494-2543 for details.
Women of Worship “WOW” Women’s ministry meets at 6:15 p.m. Monday at Freedom Fellowship Christian Ministries, 1528 N.E. Turner Ave. All are welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Baggers Group meets at noon Monday at Trinity United Methodist Church, 304 W. Oak St.
Prescription Assistance is available at the DeSoto County Health Department Clinic, 1031 E. Oak St., Arcadia. To make an appointment or for more information, call 491-7580 ext. 256.
TUESDAY
- Arcadia City Council meets at 6 p.m. at the Margaret Way Building, 23 N. Polk Ave., Arcadia.
- The Vietnam Brotherhood/Echo Company meets at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays at Post 60, 2846 S.W. Highway 17 in Arcadia. For more information call Tim Martin at 990-0185.
- DeSoto Public Library has a monthly Library Book Club at 3 p.m. Group book discussion open to everyone.
- DeSoto Memorial Hospital offers free blood pressure screenings from 3 to 4 p.m. in the DeSoto Memorial Hospital McSwain Room. Call 494-8432 for details.
- The Republican Party of DeSoto County Executive Committee meets the third Tuesday of the month at Beef O'Brady's. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. and takes place in the restaurant’s rear seating area. For more information, call Ted at 990-2888.
- The public is invited to the Charlotte Sierra Club's monthly meeting, always on the third Tuesday of each month (except during the summer). Meeting location is the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Bldg., 1532 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte.For more information, call Allain Hale at 941-423-2713.
WEDNESDAY
- Hour of Power Prayer time is held at noon at Freedom Fellowship Christian Ministries, 1528 N.E. Turner Ave.
- The First Marine Division Association meets at 11:30 a.m. on the third Wednesday at Family Table Restaurant, 14132 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Call Carl Jones, 941-493-1408 for more information.
- DeSoto County Traffic Safety Team meets at 1:30 p.m. third Wednesdays monthly at the DeSoto County Commissioners room, 201 E. Oak St., Arcadia.
- Hearing Loss Association demonstrates amplified listening devices from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. third Wednesdays monthly at Charlotte County Cultural Center, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. For more information about HLA meetings, call 941-624-2947.
- The Senior Friendship Centers, 219 W. Oak St., offer daily coffee and conversation 9 a.m.-1 p.m., low-impact exercises start at 10 a.m., Weigh-In Healthy Eating and Recipe Sharing 10 a.m. Lunch served at 11:30 a.m. Donations appreciated but no one is turned away. Not interested in scheduled activities? We have a large assortment of games, puzzles, cards, crafts, books, movies, discussion groups and guest speakers.
- The All Faiths Food Bank distributes free food 6-10 a.m. Monday through Friday at the Center for the Needy, 161 S. Orange St.
- The All Faiths Food Bank distributes free meals every Wednesday 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 304 W. Oak St.
- Hour of Power Prayer time is held at noon at Freedom Fellowship Christian Ministries, 1528 N.E. Turner Ave.
- AA “Brown Bagger” meetings are offered every Wednesday at noon at Trinity United Methodist Church, 304 W. Oak St.
- Alcoholics Anonymous Serenity meets at 8 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 900 W. Oak St. (State Road 70).
- "Art for Kids" is at 3:30 p.m. every Wednesday in the DeSoto County Library's children's wing. This free program, sponsored by the DeSoto County Arts and Humanities Council, is for elementary school-aged children.
- Prescription Assistance is available at the DeSoto County Health Department Clinic Location: 1031 E. Oak St., Arcadia. Call to make an appointment or for more information, call 491-7580 ext. 256.
THURSDAY
- Are you a mother of a child with special needs? Would you like to connect with other mothers going through similar situations? Join us the third Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. for a time to connect and fellowship at Pine Creek Chapel, 1267 S.W. Pine Chapel Dr. in Arcadia. For more information, call or text Heather at 444-0817
- The regular meeting of the Arcadian Housing Authority Board of Commissioners is held at noon on the third Thursday of every month at the Arcadia Housing Authority, 7 Booker T Washington Road. Call 494-4343 for details.
- Family Safety Alliance for DeSoto, Manatee and Sarasota counties, sponsored by Department of Children and Families, meets at 4 p.m. third Thursdays monthly at Lakewood Ranch Northern Trust Bank’s community room, 6320 Venture Drive, Lakewood Ranch. For information, call Kerri Gibson at 941-316-6129.
- The All Faiths Food Bank will distribute free USDA groceries to those in need on the third Thursday of each month (Sept. 20, Oct. 18, Nov. 15, Dec. 20), from 10 a.m. to noon, at the 7th Day Adventist Church, 2865 SE Ami Drive.
- DeSoto County Historical Society Research Library is open in the Ingraham Seed House, 120 W. Whidden Street: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays (except for the second Thursday of the month), and second and fourth Saturdays, and by appointment.
- The John Morgan Ingraham House museum, 120 W. Whidden St., is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays, except the second Thursday, and second and fourth Saturdays.
- The Friendship Centers, 219 W. Oak St., offer daily coffee and conversation 9 a.m.-1 p.m., crafts 9:30 a.m., second and fourth Thursdays free blood pressure screenings by Desoto Memorial Home Health. Lunch served at 11:30 a.m. Donations appreciated but no one is turned away. Not interested in scheduled activities? We have a large assortment of games, puzzles, cards, crafts, books, movies, discussion groups and guest speakers.
- The All Faiths Food Bank distributes free food 9 a.m. to noon every Thursday at Trinity United Methodist Church, 304 W. Oak St.
- The DeSoto Public Library hosts Adult Coloring sessions every Thursday at 1 p.m. Bring your own work or see what the library has for you to color.
- Kiwanis meets at 6 p.m. Thursday at Beef O’Brady’s.
- The only Narcotics Anonymous now meets Tuesday and Thursday from 7 p.m.-8 p.m. at St. Edmund’s Church in Arcadia. For information, call Curtis at 244-2884.
- The All Faiths Food Bank distributes free food 6-10 a.m. Monday through Friday at the Center for the Needy, 161 S. Orange St.
- DeSoto County Library story time is at 3:30 p.m. at 125 N. Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia. Call 993-4851 for more information.
- Faith Mission provides free lunches for anyone in need, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 1109 S.E. 9th St., Arcadia. Donations gratefully accepted.
- Alcoholics Anonymous Second Tradition meets at 7 p.m. at St. Edmund’s Episcopal Church, 327 W. Hickory St.
- Prescription Assistance is available at the DeSoto County Health Department Clinic Location: 1031 E. Oak St., Arcadia. Call to make an appointment or for more information, call 491-7580 ext. 256.
COMING EVENTS
- On Jan. 17, Peace River Audubon holds a meeting 6:30-9 p.m. at the First Alliance Church, 20444 Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. The meeting will include a presentation of the results of the Annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count. Social hour begins 6:30m meeting at 7 p.m. Free and open to the public. Visit www.peaceriveraudubon.org or call Mike at 244-2652 for details.
- The Peace River Soil and Water Conservation District will have a joint meeting with the Hardee Soil and Water Conservation District on Jan. 17 starting at 9 a.m. at the Hardee County Extension Service, 507 Civic Center Drive, Wauchula. For details, call 773-9644.
On Jan. 19, Bear Hill Bluegrass Band will perform at Bluegrass Saturday, Harbor Heights Park, 27420 Voyageur Drive, Punta Gorda, starting at 2 p.m. $5 donation plus a canned food for the local food bank. For more information, call 941-626-5399.
- Peace River Audubon hosts a field trip to Celery Fields in Sarasota County on Jan. 19. To carpool, meet at 7 a.m. at the parking lot of Walmart on Kings Highway, near Culver's, or if you prefer to drive directly to the park to meet at 8 a.m., call Eleanor Marr at 941-624-4182 for directions to the meeting location. Free, open to the public.
St. Paul's Knights of Columbus will have a fish fry fundraiser on Fri., Jan. 25 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at St. Paul's Parish Hall, behind Burger King. For more information, call 863-444-0082
Free workshop for first-time home buyers, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to noon. DeSoto County Library, 125 N. Hillsborough Ave. Seating is limited. Call 941-780-0417 to reserve a space. Presented by Maggie Glucklich, Keller Williams Peace River Partners Realty.
All Faiths Food Bank will be available to assist with SNAP benefits applications on Tues. Feb. 12, and Mon. March 11 from 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at Friendship Centers, 1 S. Orange Ave. (corner of W. Oak and S. Orange). Bring a photo ID, Social Security card and proof of income.
SERVICE CLUBS
- Rotary Club of Arcadia meets at noon every Tuesday in the McSwain Room at DeSoto Memorial Hospital at noon.
- Kiwanis meets at 6 p.m. Thursday at Beef O’Brady's.
- DeSoto Toastmasters meets the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at noon to 1 p.m. at First State Bank of Arcadia, 400 N. Brevard Ave. For information, call Victoria Provau, 494-2220 or email vprovau@fsbarca
- The Knights of Columbus is a Catholic, male social organization that provides its membership an excellent opportunity to further serve the Church and community through support of family life. It also offers many opportunities for fraternal and family-oriented social activities. St. Paul’s Knights of Columbus meets every first Wednesday of the month, at 7:30 p.m., at the parish hall. For additional information, call John McVey at 494-6634 or Agustin Albiter at 491-4081.
COMMUNITY SERVICE
The DeSoto County Literacy Council is looking for volunteers for Adult Literacy and ESL (English as a Second Language), and GED tutors, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., and 5-8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Volunteers are needed to help children in the community. If you enjoy working with kids, can commit to a volunteer schedule (1-2 hrs/wk between 2:30-4:30 p.m.), can work with different school subjects and can be a positive role model for children, then call Laura Rodriguez at 494-1068 or email laurarodriguez@embarqmail.com. You must pass a background check and must complete a volunteer orientation.
Veterans — For free transportation to VA clinics, call 993-9670 for an appointment.
Faith Mission provides free lunches for anyone in need, 1109 S.E. 9th St., Arcadia. They are in need of cash donations to help pay for utility bills and other expenses.
The DeSoto County Extension Office has a FAWN weather station in DeSoto County, which updates every 15 minutes. Visit http://fawn.ifas.ufl.edu/ for information.
Addiction counseling — Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 800-431-1754.
