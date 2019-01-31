NOTE: All phone numbers are in Area Code 863 unless stated otherwise. To add, remove or change any listing in the Community Calendar, email arcadian.editor@gmail.com or call 494-0300. Listings are free for nonprofit and noncommercial organizations.
TODAY
- DeSoto County Literacy Council holds a volunteer tutor training workshop at Family Service Center, 310 W Whidden St., Arcadia, trains volunteers to teach adults conversational English and basic literacy. Feb. 1, 8 and 15, 8:30 a.m. 993-1333, leave a message.
- AA Second Tradition Anniversary Night, last Thursdays, 7 p.m., St. Edmund’s Episcopal Church, 327 W. Hickory St.
- DeSoto County Historical Society Research Library, open Ingraham Seed House, 120 W. Whidden St., Arcadia, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays (except second Thursdays), second and fourth Saturdays, and by appointment.
- John Morgan Ingraham House museum, 120 W. Whidden St., open 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Thursdays, except second Thursdays, and second and fourth Saturdays.
- Senior Friendship Centers, 219 W. Oak St., Arcadia, daily coffee and conversation, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., crafts 9:30 a.m., second and fourth Thursdays free blood-pressure screenings. Lunch 11:30 a.m. Donations appreciated but no one is turned away. Assorted games, puzzles, cards, crafts, books, movies, discussion groups and guest speakers.
- All Faiths Food Bank free food 9 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Trinity United Methodist Church, 304 W. Oak St., Arcadia.
- DeSoto Public Library Adult Coloring sessions 1 p.m. Thursdays. Bring your own work or see what the library has for you to color. 125 N. Hillsborough, Arcadia.
- Kiwanis, 6 p.m. Thursdays, Beef O’Brady’s, 1703 E. Oak, Arcadia.
- Narcotics Anonymous, Tuesdays and Thursdays 7 p.m.-8 p.m. St. Edmund’s Church, Arcadia. Curtis, 244-2884.
- All Faiths Food Bank, free food 6-10 a.m., Monday-Friday, Center for the Needy, 161 S. Orange St., Arcadia.
- DeSoto County Library, story time, 3:30 p.m., 125 N. Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia. 993-4851
- Faith Mission, free lunches for anyone in need, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1109 S.E. 9th St., Arcadia. Donations gratefully accepted.
- Alcoholics Anonymous Second Tradition, 7 p.m., St. Edmund’s Episcopal Church, 327 W. Hickory St., Arcadia.
- Prescription Assistance, DeSoto County Health Department Clinic, 1031 E. Oak St., Arcadia. Appointment/information, 491-7580 ext. 256.
FRIDAY
- Senior Friendship Centers, 219 W. Oak St., Arcadia, daily coffee and conversation, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., low-impact exercises 10 a.m., Bingo 10 a.m., 50 cents to play two cards—additional cards 25 cents. Lunch 11:30 a.m. Donations appreciated but no one is turned away. Assorted games, puzzles, cards, crafts, books, movies, discussion groups and guest speakers.
- All Faiths Food Bank, free food 6-10 a.m., Monday-Friday, Center for the Needy, 161 S. Orange St., Arcadia.
- Arcadia Quilt Club, 9-11:30 a.m. Fridays, Palace Dance Hall, 1627 N.E. Floridian Circle, Arcadia.
- DeSoto Public Library, free movie for seniors, Fridays at 1 p.m.
- iPads and eBooks, Instruction and assistance with questions, 3 p.m. Fridays at the DeSoto Public Library, 125 N. Hillsborough, Arcadia.
- Walk & Talk: gentle exercise and conversation, 8 a.m. Fridays, DeSoto County Public Library, 125 N. Hillsborough, Arcadia.
- Alcoholics Anonymous Hispanic, 7 p.m., 426 N. Brevard Ave., next to El Charro restaurant (420 N. Brevard, Arcadia).
- Alcoholics Anonymous Second Tradition, 8 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 900 W. Oak St., Arcadia.
- Alcoholics Anonymous Arcadia/Nocatee Group, 7 p.m., Nocatee Methodist Church, 4502 SW Welles Ave., Arcadia.
- Faith Mission, free lunches for anyone in need, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 1109 S.E. 9th St., Arcadia. Donations gratefully accepted.
- Square dancing classes, Palace Square Dance Hall, 1627 N.E. Floridian Circle, 7-9 p.m., Fridays. Robert, 813-601-1834, Mary, 941-380-5336/494-2749.
SATURDAY
- Boaters Get-Together, 1 p.m., first Saturdays, Nav-A-Gator Grill, 9700 S.W. Riverview Circle (off Kings Hwy/C.R. 769), DeSoto County. 941-627-3474.
- DeSoto County Library, children’s movies, 10:30 a.m. Saturdays, at 125 N. Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia. Children must be accompanied. 993-4851.
SUNDAY
- Bicycling Adult Group Ride, Sundays, Winn-Dixie parking lot, 7:45 a.m. Ride departs 8 a.m. Must wear approved bicycling helmet and obey Florida traffic safety laws. Moderate level ride—12 to 15 m.p.h.—10-to-30 miles. Faster riders own pace, slower riders not left behind. gypsygirlrides513@gmail.com.
- Alcoholics Anonymous Serenity Group, Grace Lutheran Church, 900 W. Oak St. (State Road 70), 8 p.m. Sundays.
- Hispanic Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m. Sundays, 426 Brevard Ave., next to El Charro restaurant (420 N. Brevard, Arcadia).
MONDAY
- 4-H county council, leaders and volunteers, 6 p.m., first Mondays, DeSoto County Turner Center extension office, 2150 NE Roan.
- Arcadia Garden Club, noon, first Mondays, October-June, 1005 W. Magnolia St., Arcadia. Bring a covered dish to share.
- Senior Friendship Centers, 219 W. Oak St., Arcadia, daily coffee and conversation, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Low-impact exercises 10 a.m. Lunch 11:30 a.m. Donations appreciated but no one is turned away. Assorted games, puzzles, cards, crafts, books, movies, discussion groups and guest speakers.
- All Faiths Food Bank, free food 6-10 a.m., Monday-Friday, Center for the Needy, 161 S. Orange St., Arcadia.
- All Faiths Food Bank, free meals, Monday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 304 W. Oak St., Arcadia. 494-2543.
- Women of Worship “WOW” Women’s ministry, 6:15 p.m. Mondays, Freedom Fellowship Christian Ministries, 1528 NE Turner Ave. All welcome.
- Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Baggers Group, noon, Mondays, Trinity United Methodist Church, 304 W. Oak St., Arcadia.
- Prescription Assistance, DeSoto County Health Department Clinic, 1031 E. Oak St., Arcadia. Appointment/information, 491-7580 ext. 256.
TUESDAY
- Arcadia City Council, 6 p.m., Margaret Way Building, 23 N. Polk Ave., Arcadia.
- Vietnam Brotherhood/Echo Co., 7 p.m., first and third Tuesdays, Post 60, 2846 SW Highway 17, Arcadia. 990-0185.
- DeSoto Public Library, monthly Library Book Club, 3 p.m. Group book discussion, open to everyone. 125 N. Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia.
- DeSoto Memorial Hospital, free blood pressure screenings, 3-4 p.m., McSwain Room. 900 N. Robert Ave. Arcadia. 494-8432.
WEDNESDAY
- St. Paul’s Knights of Columbus,
- meets every first Wednesday of the month, at 7:30 p.m., at the parish hall.
- The DeSoto Arts and Humanities Council Board,
- of directors meets on the first Wednesday of the month at 5:30 p.m., usually at South Florida State College but call or visit desotoartscouncil.org to verify location.
- The AA Serenity Group Business Meeting,
- is held at 7:15 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month at Grace Lutheran Church, 1004 W. Oak St.
- The Arcadia Writers Group,
- meets from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of each month at Arcadia Village in the Cantina Clubhouse, in the small dining room. For more information, call Sarah Hollenhorst at 244-1663.
- The Retired Law Enforcement Association of Southwest Florida,
- meets first Wednesday monthly at the Fraternal Order of Police Hall, 23300 Harper Ave., Port Charlotte. Dinner is at 6:30 p.m.; meeting is at 7:30 p.m. For information, call 941-423-0902.
- The Senior Friendship Centers,
- 219 W. Oak St., offer daily coffee and conversation 9 a.m.-1 p.m., low-impact exercises start at 10 a.m., Weigh-In Healthy Eating and Recipe Sharing 10 a.m. Lunch served at 11:30 a.m. Donations appreciated but no one is turned away. Not interested in scheduled activities? We have a large assortment of games, puzzles, cards, crafts, books, movies, discussion groups and guest speakers.
- The All Faiths Food Bank,
- distributes free food 6-10 a.m. Monday through Friday at the Center for the Needy, 161 S. Orange St.
- The All Faiths Food Bank,
- distributes free meals every Wednesday 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 304 W. Oak St.
- Hour of Power Prayer time is held at noon at Freedom Fellowship Christian Ministries, 1528 N.E. Turner Ave.
- AA “Brown Bagger” meetings are offered every Wednesday at noon at Trinity United Methodist Church, 304 W. Oak St.
- Alcoholics Anonymous Serenity meets at 8 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 900 W. Oak St. (State Road 70).
- “Art for Kids” is at 3:30 p.m. every Wednesday in the DeSoto County Library’s children’s wing. This free program, sponsored by the DeSoto County Arts and Humanities Council, is for elementary school-aged children.
- Prescription Assistance is available at the DeSoto County Health Department Clinic Location: 1031 E. Oak St., Arcadia. Call to make an appointment or for more information, call 491-7580 ext. 256.
THURSDAY
- The Chamber of Commerce Early Bird Breakfast is held the first Thursday of every month. Locations are announced by the Chamber.
- The Family Safety Alliance meeting for DeSoto, Manatee and Sarasota counties is held the fourth Thursday of every month at 4 p.m. at the McClure Center, 4215 Concept Court, Lakewood Ranch. For information, call 941-316-6009.
- DeSoto County Historical Society Research Library is open in the Ingraham Seed House, 120 W. Whidden Street: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays (except for the second Thursday of the month), and second and fourth Saturdays, and by appointment.
- The John Morgan Ingraham House museum, 120 W. Whidden St., is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays, except the second Thursday, and second and fourth Saturdays.
- The Friendship Centers, 219 W. Oak St., offer daily coffee and conversation 9 a.m.-1 p.m., crafts 9:30 a.m., second and fourth Thursdays free blood pressure screenings by Desoto Memorial Home Health. Lunch served at 11:30 a.m. Donations appreciated but no one is turned away. Not interested in scheduled activities? We have a large assortment of games, puzzles, cards, crafts, books, movies, discussion groups and guest speakers.
- The All Faiths Food Bank distributes free food 9 a.m. to noon every Thursday at Trinity United Methodist Church, 304 W. Oak St.
- The DeSoto Public Library hosts Adult Coloring sessions every Thursday at 1 p.m. Bring your own work or see what the library has for you to color.
- Kiwanis meets at 6 p.m. Thursday at Beef O’Brady’s.
- The only Narcotics Anonymous now meets Tuesday and Thursday from 7 p.m.-8 p.m. at St. Edmund’s Church in Arcadia. For information, call Curtis at 244-2884.
- The All Faiths Food Bank distributes free food 6-10 a.m. Monday through Friday at the Center for the Needy, 161 S. Orange St.
- DeSoto County Library story time is at 3:30 p.m. at 125 N. Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia. Call 993-4851 for more information.
- Faith Mission provides free lunches for anyone in need, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 1109 S.E. 9th St., Arcadia. Donations gratefully accepted.
- Alcoholics Anonymous Second Tradition meets at 7 p.m. at St. Edmund’s Episcopal Church, 327 W. Hickory St.
- Prescription Assistance is available at the DeSoto County Health Department Clinic Location: 1031 E. Oak St., Arcadia. Call to make an appointment or for more information, call 491-7580 ext. 256.
COMING EVENTS
- DeSoto County Literacy Council holds a volunteer tutor training workshop at Family Service Center, 310 W Whidden St., to train volunteers to teach adults conversational English and basic literacy. Workshop is three Fridays, Feb. 1, 8 and 15 at 8:30 a.m. To attend or for more information, call Susan Barnes at 993-1333 and leave a message.
- All Faiths Food Bank will be available to assist with SNAP benefits applications on Tues. Feb. 12, and Mon. March 11 from 9:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. at Friendship Centers, 1 S. Orange Ave. (corner of W. Oak and S. Orange). Bring a photo ID, Social Security card and proof of income.
- The Bugtussle Ramblers will perform at the monthly Bluegrass Saturday on Sat., Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. at Harbor Heights Park, 27240 Voyageur Drive, Punta Gorda. DOnation is $5 plus one canned good for the local food bank. For details, call 941-626-5399 or visit www.southwindbluegrassband.com.
SERVICE CLUBS
- Rotary Club of Arcadia meets at noon every Tuesday in the McSwain Room at DeSoto Memorial Hospital at noon.
- Kiwanis meets at 6 p.m. Thursday at Beef O’Brady’s.
- DeSoto Toastmasters meets the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at noon to 1 p.m. at First State Bank of Arcadia, 400 N. Brevard Ave. For information, call Victoria Provau, 494-2220 or email vprovau@fsbarca
- The Knights of Columbus is a Catholic, male social organization that provides its membership an excellent opportunity to further serve the Church and community through support of family life. It also offers many opportunities for fraternal and family-oriented social activities. St. Paul’s Knights of Columbus meets every first Wednesday of the month, at 7:30 p.m., at the parish hall. For additional information, call John McVey at 494-6634 or Agustin Albiter at 491-4081.
COMMUNITY SERVICE
- The DeSoto County Literacy Council is looking for volunteers for Adult Literacy and ESL (English as a Second Language), and GED tutors, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., and 5-8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
- Volunteers are needed to help children in the community. If you enjoy working with kids, can commit to a volunteer schedule (1-2 hrs/wk between 2:30-4:30 p.m.), can work with different school subjects and can be a positive role model for children, then call Laura Rodriguez at 494-1068 or email laurarodriguez@embarqmail.com. You must pass a background check and must complete a volunteer orientation.
- Veterans — For free transportation to VA clinics, call 993-9670 for an appointment.
- Faith Mission provides free lunches for anyone in need, 1109 S.E. 9th St., Arcadia. They are in need of cash donations to help pay for utility bills and other expenses.
- The DeSoto County Extension Office has a FAWN weather station in DeSoto County, which updates every 15 minutes. Visit http://fawn.ifas.ufl.edu/ for information.
- Addiction counseling — Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 800-431-1754.
