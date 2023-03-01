Enjoying a few hours playing games with friends offers a chance for some competition and fun. Add a candy bar and a coffee bar with muffins, and you’ve scored a winner.
This year, Safe Place and Rape Crises Center, SPARCC, Auxiliary raised funds with a Valentine’s-themed party.
Chairs Debra Houston and Charlotte Zurn are new to the organization but took on chairing the Game Day event. All committee members were dressed in pink; some wore cute headbands with hearts.
Most contributed to the luscious candy bar with favorites like Snickers, Twix and Kit Kats and Dove dark and milk chocolate hearts. The committee even provided treat bags for take home leftovers.
New communications director Ming Tinsley was on hand to document the event. Cecilia Alexander created 40 baskets for the raffle. Dorothy Bennett was the lucky winner of a huge 50/50 pot.
SPARCC has a 24-hour helpline. Their services are confidential and free to victims of domestic abuse. They want victims to feel safe and loved. They provide resources for help and safety, and their shelter accepts pets.
SPARCC programs include children’s services for children who have witnessed abuse. They also offer legal services, counseling, professional training and economic empowerment.
SPARCC’s mission is to stop domestic violence and sexual violence in our communities.
SPARCC has several outreach offices. In Venice, they are at 1531 Tamiami Trail south, Suite 702-A. Call 941-492-3752 for information.
When in Sarasota, shoppers can enjoy the SPARCC Treasure Chest at 1426 Fruitville Road. Thank you, Auxiliary members, for a terrific game party and for supporting SPARCC.
The 24-hour crisis helpline is 941-365-1976.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Cecilia Alexander. The 40 gift baskets she created for the SPARCC raffle were pretty and filled with wine, candy, jewelry and gift cards. The raffle is a favorite.
She has found her niche. In addition to her volunteer work with SPARCC, she donates hours to the Epiphany Catholic Council of Women. She is a regular server at the club’s dessert buffets at meetings and works at their fundraising projects like teas and the fashion show.
She enjoys her family, including her beautiful cat. She always likes sharing stories about her family and posts fun pictures on Facebook.
She is a nice lady to know. Cecilia Alexander is one of the women who makes Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
