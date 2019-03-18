Every day’s a family wedding

Cassandra Bazinet was at home in the Buffalo area, living her life and minding her own business.
Then the phone rang.
It was her mother.
Things changed from there.
“She called me out of the blue and said, ‘I’m opening a restaurant, and I need you to come manage it,’”
Bazinet recalled, laughing.
That was the beginning of Angela’s, the restaurant that goes out of its way to bring family flavor to downtown Punta Gorda. The eatery at 258 W. Marion Ave., features Buffalo cuisine, nightly music, monthly dances and a general good-time vibe.
All of it is intentional.
Bazinet loves the concept of good food, good service, good people, because she comes from a background that could not have been further from those feelings.
She worked for the IRS.
In customer service.
‘Nuff said.
“The industry I was in before, first of all, the people who talked to me really didn’t want to be talking to me,” Bazinet said. “So, for me, when people are having a good time with their families, it’s wonderful.
“I’m from a very big, loud rambunctious raging family, so all the customers kind of fit in with that. We try to make every day like a family wedding here.
“We have a giant family that dances at every single family gathering, and parties until three in the morning, and that’s kind of what we’re going for here. The customers are taking to that, coming out for the dance parties, so it’s fun.”
Angela’s is celebrating its second anniversary. Bazinet’s mother, Angela Hazen, took over the building once occupied by Trabue, changed only everything, and set up shop. She has been in the restaurant business in one job or another for her entire life.
It is very much a family business. Angela, 55, is the owner; Cassandra, 34, the general manager. The husbands — Mel and Jason — help out, as does Cassandra’s son, Demitri, 11, who was peeling potatoes in the kitchen while his mother chatted in the restaurant.
“We go out of our way here to train the staff in customer service,” Bazinet said. “It’s not just about waiting tables, it’s about how you interact with the diners.”
Rather than rotate her servers, Bazinet uses the same staff of 14 every day. The bartender, Wayne Wynthrop, has been with them since Day One.
“It makes the staff like family,” she said.
Hazen has been here for five years. She had a place in Arcadia before jumping on the building that once housed Trabue, and she owned a couple restaurants back in Buffalo.
“It’s just always what I’ve done,” Hazen said. “I started when I was 13 years old. It was a pizza-and-sub shop. I helped out. When I was 16, I really worked there, and then I went on to work in a ton of different restaurants.”
She was a server back then. Still is.
“I love the restaurant business,” she said, “I really love it. I like meeting new people. I like the events that we do.”
Hazen said that the first year in the building was hard, but that now she’s “very, very busy, and I’m very, very happy. We have loyal customers, great customers.”
She called Cassandra the backbone of the restaurant. “She does everything. She is really good at this stuff. I’m just here.”
That might be a bit modest. The restaurant reflects both women, in the menu, in the customer service, in the activities that give it such a family feel.
“We have a dance party every month with a dance contest,” Cassandra said. “We play American Bandstand. The people come out and they dance. We have fun.”
