Renaissance at Wellen Park hosted a community dog parade in observance of National Dog Day.
National Dog Day was created in 2004 by Colleen Paige, an animal advocate, conservationist, dog trainer, author, as well as a pet and family lifestyle expert, with the objective of bringing awareness to the plight of dogs in shelters and encourage adoption, along with celebrating the best friends of humans.
Residents were encouraged to bring their four-legged family members to show them off and promenade them around the community’s clubhouse parking lot.
Prizes were awarded for “best dressed” and “best behaved” during the event, with all dogs going home with dog treats and toys of their choosing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.