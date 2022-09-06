ENGLEWOOD — Briggs White easily crossed the finish line in the first heat of the 2022 Pioneer Days Diaper Derby.

But then he turned around and crawled back toward the other contestants. 


Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Did You Know?

Now that the annual diaper derby is over, the Lemon Bay Woman's Club is preparing for its holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 11 and 12 at the club house, at the corner of Maple and Cocoanut streets in EnglewoodThe women are making handmade crafts, candles, jewelry, angels and other low-cost cards and gifts. The money goes toward operating the building that is more than 100 years old and donating to charitable women's organizations.

Load comments