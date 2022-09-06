ENGLEWOOD — Briggs White easily crossed the finish line in the first heat of the 2022 Pioneer Days Diaper Derby.
But then he turned around and crawled back toward the other contestants.
The 11-month old, who sported a shirt with the words "MVP," proved he was ready to crawl against any competitors in the fun crawling contest sponsored by the Lemon Bay Woman's Club on Sunday afternoon.
The annual event has been a Pioneer Days family event for years.
"Wow, was I surprised that there were a lot of boys who signed up this year," said Terri Powell, longtime member of the Lemon Bay Woman's Club, who announced all of the contestants.
"In year's past, we've had 16 contestants. This year, we had a very good showing. I know some of the Pioneer Days events were canceled this year, but we love the diaper derby. We love seeing the little ones and their parents and families."
While the Pioneer Days committee was able to stage the Cardboard Boat Race and the annual ChalkFest, this year the Pioneer Days parade and the festival in the park were called off because of continued construction on West Dearborn Street.
The Diaper Derby, however, was a hit.
On the mat, Briggs White was joined by Cooper Herzog, 10 months, Jaxson Hines, 1, Jack Crooms, 9 months, Anthony Vidulich, 10 months, and the only girl in the race, Livi Newman, 10 months.
Race strategies for parents varied.
While some parents and grandparents used the old-fashioned method of a rattle to coax the crawlers, others placed cell phones just a few feet in front of the babies to get them closer to the finish line.
Jack sat up several times to take a break between crawls. Meanwhile, Cooper left the mat to inspect a woman's purse before realizing little Livi had passed by him. He crawled back over to join her.
Anthony was a little shy, so he too came off the mat and sat on his knees looking around at the room of cheering fans.
"I'm a great-grandma — they are all winners," Powell said. "They all get trophies."
Cooper and Jaxson promptly put their newly won award straight in their mouths.
Now that the annual diaper derby is over, the Lemon Bay Woman's Club is preparing for its holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 11 and 12 at the club house, at the corner of Maple and Cocoanut streets in Englewood. The women are making handmade crafts, candles, jewelry, angels and other low-cost cards and gifts. The money goes toward operating the building that is more than 100 years old and donating to charitable women's organizations.
