ENGLEWOOD — As Kathleen Kozlik tried to adapt to being homeless, she grew sicker. She was evicted from her Englewood apartment in February.
Living in her 2008 Saturn minivan with her two cats, Minnie and Bailey, Kozlik navigated finding meals, taking showers, finding safe places to park in Englewood and dealing with health issues.
The 61-year-old ate meals with other people without homes at Indian Mound Park most Tuesday evenings.
Last week Kozlik wasn’t there.
Kozlik also frequented St. David’s Jubilee Food Pantry in Englewood for food and supplies for her and her cats.
Last week, Ruth Hill, pantry administrator, told Kozlik she didn’t look right. She encouraged her to go to the hospital. It was the last time Hill saw her.
Kozlik also kept in touch with her sister, Lori Santulli, in Oregon. Santulli sent Kozlik money and invited her to come live with her. Last week, Santulli set an appointment for an Englewood mechanic to tune up the Saturn so it could make the cross country trip.
Kozlik didn’t show up for the Saturday appointment.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Department did a well-being check on Kozlik in the Dearborn Street area, which is where she frequently stayed.
On Tuesday, they found Kozlik’s body in a public parking lot off Dearborn Street. Sarasota County Animal Control officers removed her two cats.
Kozlik’s car was towed away Tuesday afternoon.
Hill, from St. David’s, said she’s heartbroken because she could tell Kozlik needed to be hospitalized for dehydration and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease complications.
“She didn’t want to leave the cats in the car alone,” Hill said. “It broke my heart when Kathleen said she had enough tuna fish because she shared it with her cats.”
Santulli said Kozlik was a cat lover her whole life. She said it led to her sister’s demise. She said one of the two cats removed from the Saturn is very sick.
“When she (Kozlik) lived in New Jersey, my sister was known as the cat lady,” Santulli said. “I didn’t realize how sick she really was at the end. She wasn’t able to make rational decisions. She was told that the law doesn’t allow her cats to be taken and euthanized if she ever went to the hospital. She must not have believed it.”
Santulli said she and her sister were estranged for 25 years. However, in January Kozlik reached out explaining she was going to be evicted from the apartment in Englewood she shared with her mother who died in late 2020. She said her health was declining after battling pneumonia which took several months to recover.
Kathleen Kozlik was the subject of a July 6 news story in The Daily Sun.
She lost the apartment in February. Her neighbors said they would hold on to her belongings, including a computer. However, Kozlik learned everything was thrown away a few months ago.
Living in her car, Kozlik lost 30 pounds and was easily fatigued. She managed a cleaning company but said the cleaning supplies hurt her lungs. She had to quit.
Kozlik then applied for 22 jobs and despite having a few good interviews, she was not hired. She applied for rental assistance through Sarasota County but said she was declined.
The nonprofit On the Spot gave Kozlik gas cards so she could drive to the Good Samaritan Pharmacy & Health Services in Nokomis for breathing-related medications.
“There were six organizations trying to help Kathleen get help,” said Bonnie Voortman, co-founder of On The Spot Aid Inc., a grass-roots nonprofit organization that provides care, including some medical care, to homeless people in the area.
“Kathleen’s story is a little different because she entered homelessness at 61. She always worked. She was a caregiver for her (late) mother. She didn’t want to be homeless. Our biggest fear was that she would get used to this lifestyle and wouldn’t be able to get the long-term medical care she needed.”
According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control office, Kozlik’s cats were examined and if healthy would go up for adoption in Sarasota after seven days.
“I know Kathleen would want them to go to a good home because she lived for those cats,” Hill said. “They were like her kids. She didn’t have kids, she had cats.”
Santulli said she’s grateful to those who helped Kozlik, including Emily Shaw of When All Else Fails in North Port, who is arranging for cremation. The nonprofit is planning a memorial service for Kozlik at Indian Mound Park.
Hill said gift card donations were recently collected for Kozlik including an overnight hotel stay. Hill said Kozlik kept them at St. David’s Jubilee Center because she didn’t have enough room in her Saturn.
“I didn’t want my sister in the Florida heat,” Santulli said. “I’m glad we were able to talk about things in the last few months that kept us apart for so long. It kind of healed our relationship. I liked having her in my life and making sure she was OK when we talked.”
Santulli said Kozlik was uncomfortable about some people selling drugs near where she’d been staying. That became coupled with problems when Sarasota County shut down the park.
“She didn’t have nighttime access to clean water or bathrooms,” Santulli said.
But Santulli said she heard about those trying to help.
“I also learned there are some good people in Englewood who seemed to care about her,” Santulli said. “It’s those people I want to thank for being there for my sister. I was so close to getting to see her again after all of these years.”
