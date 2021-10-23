Saturday DB/Gondo Oct. 23-29
Attached AD MUST RUN Featured events MUST RUN
Be sure to run MUST RUN events
Remove “MUST RUN” from event title
Run at least one event for each day
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FEATURED EVENTS:
‘The Great American Trailer Park Musical’
This “colorful and frisky” musical runs Oct. 29-Nov. 28. The show includes adult language and themes. Audience discretion is advised. Venice Theatre’s MainStage Jervey Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. 941-488-1115 or VeniceTheatre.org.
11th Annual Tour de North Port
Registration is now open for this fun, organized, on-road scenic bicycle ride with routes of 15, 35 or 65 miles that travel through some of North Port’s most beautiful, natural settings. The Tour de North Port is not a race. $55. Doors open at 7 a.m. Oct. 24 for check-in and breakfast, with group starts beginning at 8 a.m. from Imagine School, 2757 Sycamore St. North Port. For more information, contact Alice White at 941-468-2486 or email treelady12001@yahoo.com.
Haunting on the Harbor
Live entertainment each night, food trucks, kid’s zone, costume contests for kids and adults, plus over 6,000 square feet of scariness in the haunted house. City Marketplace, Downtown Punta Gorda. http://puntagordahaunting.com.
---------------------------------------------------------
Saturday, October 23
Haunted Halloween Festival MUST RUN
See live animals, enjoy the haunted hikes, food trucks, pumpkin patch and more. Admission is $5. Masks are strongly recommended. Park next door at Harborside Marine Sales. Call 941-475-0769 or email gerald@checflorida.org for more information. 6-9 p.m. Oct. 23, 30. Admission is $5. Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road, Englewood. 941-475-0769.
Downtown Bash TRY TO RUN
Live music from The Tin Can Tourist Band. Food and drink available for purchase. Bring a chair. No coolers. 5-9 p.m. in downtown Punta Gorda, in front of the historic Charlotte County Courthouse, 226 Taylor St.
Out of the Darkness Charlotte County Walk
The annual Charlotte County Out of the Darkness Community Walk will be starting at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 23 at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda. This walk supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education and support programs. https://go.evvnt.com/915035-0.
Floating pumpkin patch
9:30-11:30 a.m. at the North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd. Select a pumpkin to take home. The fee is $10 per child, which includes the cost for the pumpkin and complimentary admission for up to two supervising adults. Children under 11 must be accompanied by an adult. There will be crafts and games on the pool deck. Pre-registration is required at http://bit.ly/PumpkinPlunge or at the North Port Aquatic Center. For more information, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/PumpkinPlunge.
Peace River Gardens Annual Plant Sale
Find unique plants that the garden has propagated and knowledgeable folks to assist you with your purchase. If you would like to visit the garden for the day, a separate admission ticket is required. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens, 5827 Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. 941-621-8299 or peacerivergardens.org.
Haunted Trails
The Haunted Trails at Oscar Scherer State Park will be a drive through haunt this year. Featuring multiple stations along the parks dark road filled with props and plenty of scare. If you make it to the end of the road, Nokomis Fire Department will be there to show you the exit. Plenty of treats along the way with Osprey Nokomis Chamber of Commerce businesses to sweeten the drive with candy. 8-10 p.m. Oscar Scherer State Park, 1843 S. Tamiami Trail, Osprey. Tickets sold at the door are cash only. $10 carload up to 8 people. Additional people $1. No on foot entries allowed. No facilities, No parking. https://friendsofoscarscherer.com/haunted-trails.
The Shark Sisters
Cabaret starts at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Registration is required. Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. 941-637-1655 or www.pgica.org.
Sunday, October 24
CCJS Jams
Join in and play or just set back and enjoy an afternoon of jazz music with the Charlotte County Jazz Society. 1-4 p.m. American Legion Post 110, 3152 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. 941-766-9422.
Trunk or Treat
Trick or treating but with parked, decorated cars full of candy. 5:30-7 p.m. at Grace Community Bible Church, 1045 U.S. 41 Bypass, Venice. 941-421-8252.
Monday, October 25
Books & Brunch
New York Times bestselling authors Kristy Woodson Harvey, Mary Kay Andrews and Patti Callahan will be in conversation with New York Times bestselling author Kristin Harmel at a brunch at 11:30 a.m. at F.M. Don’s, 201 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. There will also be fun activities and prizes, and a portion of ticket sales will be donated to the Friends of the Punta Gorda Library. Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/books-brunch-author-extravaganza-tickets-169344254223.
Tuesday, October 26
‘She Kills Monsters: Young Adventurers Edition’
A comedic romp into the fantasy world of Dungeons and Dragons. Recommended for middle school and up. Strong language and themes. Through Nov. 7. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. 941-488-1115 or VeniceTheatre.org.
Art exhibit
Gina Battle, a local, emerging abstract artist, is reemerging with a solo exhibition titled, “Transitions.” A meet and greet with the artist will be from 5-7 p.m. at Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty, 2825 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. 941-637-1090.
VFW Bingo
6-8 p.m. VFW, 832 E. Venice Ave., Venice. 941-303-6671.
Wednesday, October 27
‘The Sound Of Music’
Follow Maria, the high-spirited, aspiring nun as she is sent from her convent to be the governess to seven unruly children of a strict father, Captain von Trapp. Through Nov. 20. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. www.BroadwayPalm.com or 239-278-4422.
Wednesday Night Bingo
6-8 p.m. American Legion Post 159, 1770 E. Venice Ave., Venice. 941-488-1157.
Yoga
Gentle Yoga for Veterans and others. Bring your mat. 10-11 a.m. at American Legion Post 254, 6648 Taneytown Road, North Port. 860-798-8457.
Thursday, October 28
‘Fox on the Fairway’
Can Bingham find a replacement for Justin to win the game, win the wager, and get his life in order? Through Nov. 7 at Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or lemonbayplayhouse.com.
Spooky Stories and Ghost Tours at The Point
Evening tours led by storytellers reveal the spooky side of history at Historic Spanish Point campus. 7:30-9 p.m. Oct. 28-30. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, Historic Spanish Point campus, 337 N. Tamiami Trail, Osprey. https://selby.org.
Friday, October 29
Bootz & Bucklez Country Music Festival MUST RUN
Get ready for an incredible evening of country music featuring John Schneider (Bo Duke). Gates open at 6 p.m. Mosaic Arena, 2450 Roan St., Arcadia. 305-761-8860.
Trick or Treat at City Hall MUST RUN
City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., North Port, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. This signature event offers a safe, outdoor trick-or-treat experience that is also a treasured local tradition. All children must be accompanied by an adult and dressed in costume. www.CityOfNorthPort.com/TrickOrTreat.
Trunk or Treat at the YMCA MUST RUN
Candy, vendors, food trucks, “Thriller’ live performance, kids activities, hay ride, bounce house, and more. 5-9 p.m. Franz Ross Park YMCA, 19333 Quesada Ave, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9622.
Haunted College MUST RUN
Come in costume and enjoy trunk-or-treating, games and activities for all ages. 5-7 p.m. at the outdoor amphitheater, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. 239-489-9246.
Desoto County Spook Yard
Desoto County Spook Yard is a haunted house operating from 8 p.m.-midnight every Friday and Saturday in October at the Desoto County Fairgrounds, 100 Heard St., Arcadia. Featuring haunted house for ages 16+, food trucks, bands, hunted maze and games. www.facebook.com/desotocountyspookYard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.