Sept. 11-17
Peace of Woodstock Concert
A Peace of Woodstock performs a magical tribute to the iconic festival that defined a generation. 8-10 p.m. Holy Trinity Event Center, 24411 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. https://go.evvnt.com/847214-0.
Sept. 11 Remembrance Ceremony
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda will host an all-day commemorative event from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. to pay special tribute to all first responders for their service. Events that will be free to everyone include a 9/11 Remembrance Exhibit, available for viewing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in the Gulf Theater from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Events that require admission include a documentary film shown at 1 p.m. in the Gulf Theater entitled “102 Minutes that Changed America” and an exhibit in the Academy Library featuring 9/11 newspapers from 2001, available for viewing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $12, $10 for veterans and active duty, first responders and youth ages 5-13. Annual members cost is $5. No fee for children under 5, sustaining members and first responders. The Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. For more information or reservations, visit www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
Sept. 11 Commemoration
11 a.m. American Legion Post 110, 3152 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte, 941-629-7446.
Virtual Remember the Fallen Memorial 5K Run CAN HOLD IS THERE ISN’T ANY SPACE
The North Port Fire Rescue Honor Guard will present a virtual version of the 11th annual Remember the Fallen Memorial 5K Run commemorating Sept. 11. Inspired by the events that took place on that day in 2001, this will be a time to remember, honor and support the first responders and members of the armed services who protect and serve our community and country every day. Register and complete your Remember the Fallen Virtual 5K virtually between Sept. 11 and Sept. 27. Register at https://bit.ly/2WE6b4b.
Englewood Area Fire Control District commemorative service
The Englewood Area Fire Control District will hold its commemoration 9:30 a.m. Sept. 11 at the Englewood Freedom Pavilion and Veterans Memorial, 641 W. Dearborn St., Englewood.
Virtual 9/11 ceremony
The 9/11 ceremony will be a virtual event in North Port airing at 9 a.m. on the city’s Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/thecityofnorthport. People can also visit the World Trade Center artifact, a 505-pound piece of steel from an unidentified section of one of the twin towers, on display outside City Hall, 4790 City Hall Blvd., North Port.
Memorial ceremony at Patriots Park
The 20th anniversary of 9/11 will be commemorated during a memorial ceremony at Patriots Park, 800 Venetia Bay Blvd., Venice, from 10:30 a.m.-noon. www.venicegov.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/4643.
9/11 Ceremony
Rotonda West American Legion Post 113 will be have a 9/11 Ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Park beside their post, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West. RSVP by calling 941-697-3616.
Commemorate 9/11 CAN HOLD IS THERE ISN’T ANY SPACE
The Sarasota Ministerial Association, along with Sarasota County Emergency Services and Fire department representatives, will commemorate 9/11 at 6 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Patriot Plaza in Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota. Attendees may choose to represent a person from among the 3,042 who were killed that day by standing at the appropriate time during the ceremony. Learn more about the commemoration, about how you or your group may volunteer or participate, and to select names of the deceased at https://bit.ly/911FREETickets.
September 11th 20 year Remembrance CAN HOLD IS THERE ISN’T ANY SPACE
Ceremony begins at 12:16 p.m. Special appearance by NBC news anchor Peter Busch. Entertainment, Helicopter flyover plus much more to honor first responders and those who suffered that day. The Shell Factory and Nature Park, 16554 N. Cleveland Ave., U.S. 41, North Fort Myers. For more information, visit www.shellfactory.com.
Sunday, Sept. 12
‘A Night On Broadway’
Broadway Palm is thrilled to open its 29th Season with “A Night On Broadway” playing through Oct. 2. This original concert style musical revue will feature the best of Broadway combining favorites from the past along with the most recent musical hit sensations. Tickets are can be reserved by calling 239-278-4422, by visiting BroadwayPalm.com or by stopping by the box office at 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers.
Monday, Sept. 13
BINGO
Every Monday at 6-8 p.m. at Disabled American Veterans, 600 Colonia Lane, Nokomis. 941-488-4500.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Yoga
Gentle Yoga for veterans and others. Bring your mat. Donations appreciated. 10-11 a.m. American Legion Post 159, 1770 E. Venice Ave., Venice. 941-488-1157.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Lemon Bay Playhouse presents ‘Separate Beds’ MUST RUN
Lemon Bay Playhouse’s new season sets sail with a witty comedy about keeping love afloat in a marriage that’s drifting apart. Set on a cruise ship, “Separate Beds” reinforces the grass is not always greener in the cabin next door and even long-standing relationships need work to “work.” Sept. 8-26 at Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. For more information, visit LemonBayPlayhouse.com.
Wednesday Night Bingo
6-8 p.m. American Legion Post 159, 1770 E. Venice Ave., Venice. 941-488-1157.
Thursday, Sept. 16
Line Dance Club
Improver and intermediate line dances. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Christ Lutheran Church, 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. 941-474-6027.
Music by The Kollections
6 p.m. at American Legion Post 159, 1770 E. Venice Ave., Venice. 941-488-1157.
Friday, Sept. 17
Food Truck Friday Night
Join Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast for a monthly Food Truck Friday Night. 5-8 p.m. Bay Preserve at Osprey, 400 Palmetto Ave., Osprey. 941-918-2100.
