Sept. 25-Oct. 1
‘The Mystery of Irma Vep — A Penny Dreadful’
The action of this “definitive spoof of Gothic melodramas” takes the audience from the moors of England to Egypt and back again. The plot follows the style of an old horror novel: Lady Enid has come to Mandacrest as the new wife of Lord Edgar Hillcrest, unaware of the tragedy that befell his first wife, Lady Irma. She must command all her resources to battle the curse of werewolves, vampires and even an Egyptian mummy brought back to life, if she is to secure a happy future for her husband and herself. Through Oct. 10 at Venice Theatre’s Pinkerton Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. 941-488-1115 or VeniceTheatre.org.
Saturday, Sept. 25
Key Lime and Tropical Festival
Noon-4 p.m. at Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Shops showcasing key lime, tropical and other delights. Live music by Rich McGuire and Bill Crowley. Caribbean Vibes by Nostaljah. Family friendly activities scheduled at various times throughout the day. Meet and greet with Endless Trails Pony “Misty.” Jeff the Juggler Magic Show at 1 p.m. For additional information, call 941-639-8721.
Saturday on the Lawn
Hang out with adoptable dogs on the lawn. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County, 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte. 941-625-6720.
Men’s Pancake Breakfast
Calling all fathers, grandfathers, grandsons and single men. 8 a.m. at Murdock Baptist Church, Fellowship Hall, 18375 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. 941-627-6352.
Music by Tidal Wave
6 p.m. at American Legion Post 159, 1770 E. Venice Ave., Venice. 941-488-1157.
Sunday, Sept. 26
‘Almost, Maine’
The off-beat romantic comedy runs through Oct. 10. Tickets are available at VeniceTheatre.org, by calling 941-488-1115, or emailing info@venicetheatre.net. The box office is not open for walk-up business. Venice Theatre is at 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice.
Monday, Sept. 27
Senior Boxing
Emphasis is placed on balance, footwork, hand/eye coordination, learning/memorizing the basic combinations in boxing, defense and improving conditioning. $10/class. 9-10 a.m. Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd., North Port. 239-292-9230.
BINGO
Every Monday at 6-8 p.m. at Disabled American Veterans, 600 Colonia Lane, Nokomis. 941-488-4500.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Lemon Bay Historical Society
The Lemon Bay Historical Society will reopen the Historic Green Street Church Museum to public events. Author and poet Clarissa Thomasson will be the first speaker. Thomasson will showcase her book “Surviving Sarasota,” which highlights the lives of Sarasota County’s first American settlers from 1851-1865 as they endure the Third Seminole War, the American Civil War and its aftermath, at 7 p.m. 510 S. Indiana Ave. lemonbayhistory.com.
Yoga
Gentle Yoga for veterans, spouses and friends. Bring your mat. Donations appreciated. 10-11 a.m. American Legion Post 159, 1770 E. Venice Ave., Venice. 941-488-1157.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Wednesday Night Bingo
6-8 p.m. American Legion Post 159, 1770 E. Venice Ave., Venice. 941-488-1157.
Yoga
Gentle Yoga for Veterans and others. Bring your mat. 10-11 a.m. at American Legion Post 254, 6648 Taneytown Road, North Port. 860-798-8457.
Thursday, Sept. 30
Englewood Bridge Club
The Englewood Bridge Club has resumed play at 12:30 p.m. Thursdays at The Hills Restaurant, 100 Rotonda Blvd. The cost is $3 per person. Please arrive by 12:15. Call 941-698-7945 for more information.
Line Dance Club
Improver and intermediate line dances. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Christ Lutheran Church, 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. 941-474-6027.
Music by The Gummy Sharks
6 p.m. at American Legion Post 159, 1770 E. Venice Ave., Venice. 941-488-1157.
Friday, Oct. 1
4th Annual Taste of New Orleans
This event has developed an exceptional reputation of providing guests with an elegant dining experience along with live entertainment by The Beatdown Band. Proceeds support Truly Valued family-centered services designed to promote positive self-esteem, education, confidence and character. Contact events@trulyvalued.org to learn more. 7-10 p.m. Tickets $65. Art Ovation Hotel, Autograph Collection, 1255 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-465-6749.
‘A Night On Broadway’
The bright lights of Broadway shine on Broadway Palm’s stage with “A Night On Broadway.” Through Oct. 2 at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. Tickets are available by calling 239-278-4422, by visiting BroadwayPalm.com or by stopping by the box office.
