Oct. 9-15
Peace River Gardens Annual Plant Sale
Find unique plants that the garden has propagated and knowledgeable folks to assist you with your purchase. If you would like to visit the garden for the day, a separate admission ticket is required. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 23. Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens, 5827 Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. 941-621-8299 or peacerivergardens.org.
Patriot Riders of America Oktoberfest
Patriot Riders of America Oktoberfest will be on the grounds of Visani Comedy Theater, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 9. The event will have a giant flea market, live bands, food, games, beer wagon, gift baskets and a grand door prize. Music schedule is the Forbidden Fruit Farmers at 11 a.m., bag pipes at 3 p.m., followed by country singer Johnny Lee concluding at 5 p.m. with “Taps.” Proceeds go directly to veterans and community. 941-782-2356.
Shriners monthly meeting and lunch
11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 19. Venice Shrine Club, 91 S. Auburn Road, Venice. All Shriners welcome. www.veniceshrineclub.org.
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Saturday, October 9
Throwback to the ‘50s MUST RUN
Take a step back in time for live music in all three sections of the Village as musicians perform your favorites. Come dressed in attire from the ’50s and ’60s and join the fun. Live entertainment will be featured throughout the Village including Jayar Mack Trio, Nick Dattilo and The Legends Band and CJ & Friends. Noon-4 p.m. Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. 941-639-8721 or www.fishermensvillage.com.
Public Safety Awareness Day
FHP crash rollover simulator, hazmat unit, special ops unit, forestry service, medivac tours, vehicle extraction demonstrations, live fire burn demonstrations, repelling demonstrations and more. 1-4 p.m. CoolToday Park, 18800 S. West Villages Parkway, North Port. 941-413-5000.
‘The Mystery of Irma Vep — A Penny Dreadful’
The action of this “definitive spoof of Gothic melodramas” takes the audience from the moors of England to Egypt and back again. The plot follows the style of an old horror novel: Lady Enid has come to Mandacrest as the new wife of Lord Edgar Hillcrest, unaware of the tragedy that befell his first wife, Lady Irma. She must command all her resources to battle the curse of werewolves, vampires and even an Egyptian mummy brought back to life, if she is to secure a happy future for her husband and herself. Through Oct. 10. Venice Theatre’s Pinkerton Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. 941-488-1115 or VeniceTheatre.org.
Post 159 OctoberFest
Music by Bill Millner Band. 6-9 p.m. American Legion Post 159, 1770 E. Venice Ave., Venice. 941-488-1157.
Sunday, October 10
SRQ Craft Beer Festival
Live music by The White Crowe Band, activities for the kids, Spice Boys Kitchen and of course lots of craft beer by 16 participating breweries. 4-8 p.m. Origin Craft Beer & Pizza Cafe, 1837 Hillview St., Sarasota. A portion of the proceeds will go to Heroes Welcome Home. Email Rami Nehme at originonhillview@gmail.com for additional information.
‘Legends of Rock: The Beatles and Roy Orbison Tribute’ MUST RUN
Experience Roy Orbison as performed by Jesse Aron, the two-time world champion tribute artist, as he expertly recreates the best of Orbison’s library. Then sit back and remember the best of the Beatles as performed by the Nowhere Band, an acclaimed Beatles tribute who has traveled the country transporting thousands back to a real Beatles concert. 7 p.m. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. www.sunevents.com or 941-207-1038.
Vendor & Craft Fair
Arts, crafts, vendors, food trucks, children costume parade and pet costume contest. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Laishley Park, 100 Nesbit St., Punta Gorda. www.llsnevents.com.
DooWop Denny Rockin Oldies Show
6:30-9 p.m. T J Carney’s, 231 W. Venice Ave., Venice. 941-480-9244.
Monday, October 11
Charlotte County Jazz Society presents La Lucha
La Lucha is a Tampa Bay based trio that consists of three best friends from three different parts of the world: Colombia (Alejandro Arenas), Mexico (John O’Leary) and the United States (Mark Feinman). Their music ventures boldly into a wide variety of musical styles, offering an appealing and fun mix of genres under the jazz umbrella. 7 p.m. The William H. Wakeman III Cultural Center Theater, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. 941-625-4175 or www.theculturalcenter.com.
Moose Lodge Bingo
Early bird at 4:45 p.m. Regular bingo at 6 p.m. Moose Lodge 2121, 3462 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. 941-629-1140.
Tuesday, October 12
World of Chucko Halloweeneeie Spooktacular MUST RUN
The World of Chucko celebrates the nostalgic family fun of Halloween. This interactive comedy show will lift your “spirits.” 7 p.m. Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. www.eventbrite.com/e/168739786243, www.worldofchucko.com or 941-928-2246.
Dwight Icenhower and The Blue Suede Review
Dwight Icenhower is considered to be one of the best Elvis tribute artists in the world. 7:30 p.m. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Wednesday, October 13
‘Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute’ MUST RUN
The timeless songs of surfing, cruising, dancing and dreaming are brought to life for all ages. 7 p.m. Oct. 13. Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
Wednesday Night Bingo
6-8 p.m. American Legion Post 159, 1770 E. Venice Ave., Venice. 941-488-1157.
Yoga
Gentle Yoga for Veterans and others. Bring your mat. 10-11 a.m. at American Legion Post 254, 6648 Taneytown Road, North Port. 860-798-8457.
Thursday, October 14
Florida cowboys, scenery and wildlife art exhibit
The Martin Art Gallery in Arcadia will host an art exhibition by Hobby Campbell, widely regarded as one of the greatest painters of Florida cowboys, scenery and wildlife. A meet and greet reception will be from 5-7 p.m. in the Martin Art Gallery, located in the offices of United Country Gulfland Real Estate, 207 E. Magnolia St., Arcadia. Refreshments will be provided. CDC guidelines will be observed. 863-494-2100 or www.hobbycampbelloriginals.com.
Friday, October 15
Port Charlotte Pumpkin Festival Scare Park MUST RUN
Halloween Notte is a “Jekyll and Hyde” festival celebrating the joys of childhood imagination with the monsters that go bump in the night. Halloween Notte will be three weekends of fun, fear and entertainment for all ages. Oct. 15-31. Tickets are available in advance at www.halloweennotte.com. Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte.
Desoto County Spook Yard MUST RUN
Desoto County Spook Yard is a haunted house operating from 8 p.m.-midnight every Friday and Saturday in October at the Desoto County Fairgrounds, 100 Heard St., Arcadia. Featuring haunted house for ages 16+, food trucks, bands, hunted maze and games. Opens Oct. 8. General admission is $5 kids/$7adults. Spook Yard is $5. www.facebook.com/desotocountyspookYard.
‘The Sound of Music’
Follow Maria, the high-spirited, aspiring nun as she is sent from her convent to be the governess to seven unruly children of a strict father, Captain von Trapp. Oct. 7-Nov. 20. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or www.broadwaypalm.com.
Music by Danny Fugazzotto
6-9 p.m. American Legion Post 159, 1770 E. Venice Ave., Venice. 941-488-1157.
